Leeds United fans will love Andrea Radrizzani’s latest message amid EFL break

It’s safe to say that it’s a frustrating time to be a football supporter, with the EFL recently confirming that fixtures won’t get back underway until the 30th April at the earliest due to recent events.

Leeds United fans might be more frustrated than most, with their side currently sat top of the Championship table with just nine league games remaining this term, as they look to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds would have been due to take on relegation-threatened Luton Town at Elland Road on Saturday, but the game didn’t take place due to recent off-the-field events.

However, the club’s Twitter page was live-streaming a FIFA match between the two teams, where Leeds ran out 3-0 winners against the Hatters.

Leeds’ owner Andrea Radrizzani took to Twitter to praise his side, despite it only being a virtual game between the two teams.

3-0 keep going 💛💙👍💪 whatever pitch we play !!! Come on lads ! https://t.co/JpVuLAd6dv — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 21, 2020

The Elland Road faithful will be hoping for a similar outcome in real life, when they return to action in the hope of picking up three important points to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion place in the Championship.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see him still interacting with fans on social media during this break from action.

It’s a frustrating time to be a football supporter, but there are bigger things to focus on away from the sport at the moment. Radrizzani will be hoping that Leeds can win promotion into the Premier League this season, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing conclusion to last year’s campaign.

When they do eventually get to face relegation-threatened Luton Town at Elland Road, I can see it being a convincing win for the Whites, as the Hatters have looked frail in defence for much of this season.

This could be the game where Leeds sweep aside a team in the Championship with relative ease.