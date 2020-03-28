Leeds United fans urged to back ‘Fly the Flag’ campaign in support of NHS after recent events

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating time to be a Leeds United supporter, with the Whites’ potential promotion push being put on hold for the time being.

The EFL have previously announced that there won’t be any fixtures taking place until the 30th April at the earliest, although that could be subject to change due to recent events.

On Saturday 28th March at 3pm, the Elland Road faithful have been challenged to represent the famous Whites’ colours by wearing a shirt, flying a flag or scarf and uploading their videos to social media with the hashtag #FLYTHEFLAG attached to the post.

The campaign has been organised by Snack Media, in the hope of raising money for Age UK and the NHS after recent off-the-field events called a halt to daily life for the majority of the UK population.

Speaking in an interview, Snack Media’s CEO Niall Coen outlined why the initiative is taking place, and is hoping to see plenty of activity over social media for the campaign on Saturday.

“The NHS have done a tremendous job but it’s only going to get harder for them. It’s vital we support our health service as much as we can. Brave doctors, nurses, volunteers and more are putting themselves at risk to help those suffering and we couldn’t be more grateful, for without them this situation would be so much worse.

“Age UK are on the frontline as well, supporting the elderly through what is an extremely difficult time for them. Everyone must be looked after through this pandemic and Age UK’s work to fight Coronavirus is one we’re eager to support.

“I urge everyone to wave their flags in solidarity and donate to the charities to help them in the fight against this outbreak.”

Leeds United are set to return to action on the 2nd May when they’re due to take on relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road.