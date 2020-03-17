Leeds United fans simply must read Darren Bent impassioned argument for resuming the EFL season

Darren Bent has said that there would be ‘uproar’ if Leeds United were to be denied the chance to secure promotion to the Premier League.

A statement from the EFL last week confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

However it’s widely expected that this date could be extended due to the severity of the situation.

As a result there’s a huge amount of uncertainty regarding when – or even, if – the season will resume.

While for some teams this wouldn’t necessarily be bad news, the former striker was speaking about how cancelling the season could affect the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool who are both on the cusp of history.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent said: “Teams will be in uproar. “Liverpool in uproar, teams at the bottom, teams coming up, West Brom and Leeds.

“What happens there? Me as a football fan, I would love to see Leeds in the Premier League again and obviously of more recent times we have seen West Brom in there.

“Leeds have been out of it or so long but they have fought all the way to come back and they should have done it last season.

“It didn’t happen and to be so close this season only for that to then get taken away would be absolutely devastating.

“There is still enough time for the season to resume. With not too many games left, teams can play twice in a week and can get the job done.

“It would not be fair on the likes of Liverpool, Leeds United and clubs who are aiming to avoid relegation or clinch promotion to have the season cancelled.”

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the suspended fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.