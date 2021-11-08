Leeds United fans should love latest comments from Bournemouth boss Scott Parker

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has labelled Leeds United loanee Leif Davis as “an animal” after he impressed in the 4-0 victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

The Cherries saw their unbeaten start to the season ended by Preston North End in midweek but bounced back in style against a Swansea side that had won four of their last five.

Both Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony bagged a brace in the comprehensive victory, with Davis setting up Solanke’s second with a flying run down the left flank.

It’s not been the easiest start to life on the South Coast for the Leeds defender, who made just his fifth Championship appearance of the season on Saturday and his first since August.

Speaking to the Daily Mail after the game, Parker addressed Davis’ performance and what has not been an easy few months for him.

He said: “I was pleased for him. He’s had to wait for his opportunity. He’s struggled since coming in for many reasons. He’s had injury and illness so it’s been a bit of a stuttering start.

“He’s also a young player and he’s not got vast experience in the arena so we’ve had to work and help him through that.

“What pleased me the most is that he started slowly in that sense today, then he just grew into the game. He was an animal really and got an assist, so I was pleased for him.”

The 21-year-old has been kept out of the side by the impressive form of fellow youngster Jordan Zemura, who was missing due to an ankle injury on the weekend and is set to see a specialist to discover the extent of the issue.

30 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Who did Bournemouth sign Steve Fletcher from? (first time) Sunderland Middlesbrough Newcastle United Hartlepool United

The Verdict

Leeds fans will absolutely love to hear these comments from Parker, who it seems was really impressed by Davis’ display against the Swans.

The 21-year-old has had a few chances in Marcelo Bielsa’s first team in the past and has proven a useful player to have around the Whites first-team squad, so supporters will want to see him playing regularly while he is out on loan.

We don’t yet know the extent of Zemura’s injury but it does seem as though Davis could get more opportunities after the international break.

He’ll have to grab them with both hands if he is to stand any chance of keeping the Zimbabwe international out of the side long term but he’s certainly made a strong start.