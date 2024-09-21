It is not easy to be considered a cult hero at a club like Leeds United, but one man signed in 2017 achieved that due to his standout performances and eccentric off-pitch persona over his four seasons at Elland Road.

The Whites were heading into their eighth consecutive season in the second-tier and had not been in the Premier League for 13 years heading into the 2017/18 campaign, but North Macedonian international Ezgjan Alioski was signed that summer and soon became a key part of their revival over the next few years under Marcelo Bielsa.

Alioski became a fan favourite for his chaotic antics on and off the pitch, and was a consistent performer as Leeds improved massively in the Championship and eventually won promotion back to the top-flight under the Argentine boss, as he then helped the club stay in the Premier League before moving on after four years in 2021.

Spells in Saudi Arabia and Turkey have followed his English football exit, but he is now a free agent just three years on from his departure, which will come as a shock to Whites' supporters that he became a hero not so long ago.

Alioski was adored by Leeds fans

Not much was really expected of Alioski upon his arrival at Leeds, after previously plying his trade in the Swiss leagues with Schaffhausen and Lugano, but he had a massive impact in his first season, and started life in West Yorkshire he how wished to carry on.

The then-25-year-old scored his first goal for the club in his fifth league appearance with a brilliant strike to make it 2-0 and secure victory late on against Nottingham Forest, and that stunning finish went on to win the Sky Bet Championship goal of the month award, as well as Leeds' goal of the season at the end of the campaign.

He finished his first season at the club with seven goals and six assists in 45 appearances in all competitions from the wing, and was one of four players nominated for Player of the Season, as Leeds came 13th, but that was only the beginning for him at Elland Road as Bielsa was soon appointed, and the club went from strength-to-strength.

The North Macedonian was as influential as ever under his new manager, as he remained a constant on the left side, either on the wing or at full-back, in his second season at the club, but a torn meniscus saw him miss the play-off semi-finals against Derby County, and Leeds failed to beat the Rams over two legs so remained in the second-tier.

While his third campaign as a Whites' player saw him being used in more of a bit-part fashion, Alioski was still a key figure as Bielsa guided Leeds to promotion to the Premier League as champions in 2019/20, with five goals and five assists in 41 games and 23 starts in all competitions, and key strikes in wins over Stoke City, Hull City and Fulham.

His strong performances only continued into the top-flight, and he notched three more goals and assists each in 36 Premier League appearances as his versatility proved crucial in helping the Whites look comfortable and finish the campaign in ninth place.

Ezgjan Alioski Leeds career record Appearances 171 Goals 22 Assists 19 Stats as per Transfermarkt

It may have come as a surprise to many that Alioski was allowed to depart Elland Road upon the expiry of his contract that summer, but he issued a heartfelt message to Leeds fans as he left, and did so with the best wishes of everyone connected to the club, and the bigger shock will be how his career has panned out since his exit.

Alioski has struggled since leaving Leeds

Despite only being 29 when he joined Al-Ahli following his Whites exit in 2021, the North Macedonian international's career has fizzled out, and he now finds himself without a club at just 32-years-old.

He did well in his first campaign in Saudi Arabia, with six goals and nine assists in 30 games, making him Al-Ahli's top goal contributor for the season, but his new club were relegated from the Pro League, and he soon departed to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan.

Alioski won the Turkish Cup in his season with Fener, and was an ever-present in the group stage of the Europa League, but returned to Al-Ahli last summer to play just four times at the start of the 2023/24 campaign before he was released this summer.

He is now seemingly planning for life after football, with reports stating that he has recently been awarded his UEFA B coaching licence, in a move that may surprise Leeds fans, as he was not exactly known for being a level-headed and conventional player in his time at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen whether he will continue to play football and find a new club soon, but regardless of his next steps, he will certainly be remembered for those special four years he shared with the Elland Road faithful, and wished well if he aims to try his luck in the dugout in the near future.