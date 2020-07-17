Leeds United fan realises how West Brom clash tonight could provide interesting promotion story

Leeds United are on the brink of winning promotion to the Premier League after defeating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley by a goal to nil last night.

Only one point separates Leeds from mathematically securing a long-awaited return to the Premier League, with only two league games left to play this term.

It was a tight, nervy affair at Elland Road, with Barnsley throwing everything at the hosts in the second-half as they looked to get something out of the game to boost their survival hopes.

Do you know the nickname of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS BARNSLEY'S NICKNAME? The Spikes The Tykes The Flights The Knights

But ultimately, an own-goal from Michael Sollbauer in the first-half secured a vital 1-0 win for Leeds – Patrick Bamford’s attempted pull-back to Tyler Roberts fired off the Austrian’s boot and into his own net.

A point at Derby County on Sunday afternoon will see Leeds make a memorable return to the Premier League after 16 years out of it, but they could even achieve their goals before then without even kicking a ball.

Should West Brom fail to pick up maximum points against Huddersfield Town tonight, or Brentford fail to defeat Stoke City in Staffordshire on Saturday, Leeds will be promoted.

One Leeds fan on Twitter – @OSullivanWayne – has pointed out the exact time Leeds could potentially win promotion tonight.

So WBA kick off against Huddersfield at 17:30 tomorrow.. does that mean Leeds could potentially be promoted at 19:19 — Wayne O'Sullivan💙💛 (@OSullivanWayne) July 16, 2020

With West Brom kicking off at 17:30pm, anything other than a win for the Baggies could see Leeds promoted at 19:19 – the year the club were formed.

The Verdict

It would obviously be really special if Leeds did win promotion at 19:19, but the truth of the matter is, they won’t care when or where they win promotion.

It looks inevitable that Leeds will go up now. Even if West Brom and Brentford both win before Sunday afternoon, one point from their final two games is surely a cert.

Of course, it’s not over until it’s over, Leeds fans will know all about that, but last night was undeniably a massive win in the history of Leeds United Football Club.