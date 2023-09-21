Highlights Leeds United may be willing to sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier in January if they receive an acceptable offer, after failing to find a buyer in the summer.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are prepared to cash-in on Illan Meslier this January if an acceptable offer arrives.

According to Football Insider, the Championship side are still hopeful of selling the goalkeeper in the winter window after failing to find a buyer in the summer market.

It was reported during the summer that Leeds were willing to accept an offer around £20 to 25 million for the Frenchman.

Meslier has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the majority of his time at Leeds, having signed for the club in 2020 under Marcelo Bielsa.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Illan Meslier in January?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that a move away from Elland Road in January is unlikely for the 23-year-old.

He has claimed that it wouldn’t make much sense to sell the player at that point, and that it’s unlikely anyone will meet such a high asking price for him at that point of the campaign.

“I think it’s far too early to be thinking about letting Meslier go in January because he’s only just started the season, and we’ll still be looking to build up his confidence after playing so poorly last season,” Smith told Football League World.

“There’s still a highly valuable player there for us, in spite of what happened, and one that Farke might be seeing the potential in, so I doubt selling our first-choice keeper in January is something that will be getting much thought.

“The only issue is, if there is a club out there eager to spend a huge amount of money on him because money does talk, and we’re in the Championship so accepting a bid might be something we’re forced to do.

“But I just can’t see a team being keen to offer that much.

“Signing a keeper in January that clearly isn’t the finished article just doesn’t make a lot of sense for the clubs that have the money we will be commanding for him.”

At the time of writing, Meslier has started every Leeds game of the Championship campaign so far this season, with the club aiming to compete for promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Daniel Farke’s side will face stiff competition for a top two side, but recent results have seen his methods starting to work at Elland Road.

How important is Illan Meslier to Leeds United?

Leeds signed Karl Darlow in the summer, which felt like they had their replacement lined up before even selling Meslier.

Darlow has made a couple of appearances for the Whites this season, and has otherwise been second-choice between the sticks.

But if Meslier did leave, then the 32-year-old would likely take his place instead of a new goalkeeper being signed.

That makes him a more sellable asset than other players in the squad, so it is no surprise that Leeds are open to a deal.

However, it seems unlikely that an offer will come in that convinces Leeds to sell, particularly given they knocked back £20m+ in the summer gone by.