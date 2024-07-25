Highlights Leeds United had shown an interest in Wolfsburg's Vaclav Cerny.

Cerny is now poised to join Rangers on a season-long loan though, with the player having already completed a medical.

Leeds are well-stocked for wingers right now, although that could change with doubts over the future of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United had shown a late interest in Vaclav Cerny, but the winger is set to join Rangers on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg.

The Czechia international, who made one appearance for his country at Euro 2024, only joined the German outfit last year, but he endured a tough first season in the Bundesliga, where he failed to secure a regular place in the XI.

Leeds United miss out on Vaclav Cerny transfer

Therefore, a loan move is on the cards for Cerny, with reports revealing he is poised to join Rangers.

However, Czech media outlet iSport has claimed that the 26-year-old could have ended up at Elland Road, as Leeds had tried to muscle in on the deal, along with Las Palmas.

But, the update explains that Cerny is happy to join Rangers, with the player having completed his medical, with an announcement seemingly imminent.

Vaclav Cerny could’ve flourished in the Championship

Of course, many clubs will have stories of near misses when it comes to transfers, and we won’t know how Cerny would’ve done at Leeds had he made the move.

It would have been an exciting deal though, and the prospect of the 26-year-old joining Daniel Farke’s squad is one that could have paid off spectacularly for the player and the Whites.

Cerny, who started out at Ajax, enjoyed a brilliant 2022/23 campaign with FC Twente, where he managed 14 goals and 13 assists in the Eredivisie, which prompted a relatively big-money move to Wolfsburg.

Vaclav Cerny's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Ajax 29 4 6 FC Utrecht 16 - - FC Twente 78 22 21 Wolfsburg 25 5 1

As mentioned, things didn’t go to plan in Germany, although Cerny was by no means a massive failure, as he still found the net four times in the league. It was just a case he didn’t always get the game time he would’ve wanted.

So, Farke would’ve backed himself to be able to get Cerny back to the levels he had shown 18 months ago, and if he did rediscover his best form, he could have been a superb player in the second tier.

Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

It’s interesting that Leeds were on the lookout for a winger, because they are well-stocked at the moment out wide, with Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville currently on the books.

But, there are major doubts over the future of the latter two, who have both shown that they should be playing at the highest level.

Leeds will no doubt be doing all they can to keep the pair, but there will be an understanding that it’s difficult to retain quality operators as a Championship club.

If one or both of the players does depart, the Whites will need replacements, so the recruitment team deserve credit for the fact that they are looking ahead.

Elsewhere, a lot of the business that does take place involving Leeds could depend on who leaves, and that will also influence the budget available as Farke looks to build a team that can push for automatic promotion after their play-off heartbreak in May.

Leeds start their Championship campaign at home to Portsmouth on August 10.