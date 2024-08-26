Sheffield United have reportedly rejected a bid from Leeds United for midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

That's according to The Star, who claim that the Blades have turned down a "derisory offer" from the Whites for Hamer, which was believed to be around the £13 million mark.

Hamer joined United from Coventry City last summer for a fee of £15 million, and despite the club suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, he enjoyed an impressive campaign on an individual level.

Gustavo Hamer's stats for Sheffield United in all competitions last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 38 Goals 5 Assists 7

The 27-year-old has maintained his strong form in the early stages of the new season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his side's first four games in all competitions, but the Blades could face a battle to hold onto him before Friday's transfer deadline.

Leeds United have bid rejected for Gustavo Hamer

It is not the first time that Hamer has emerged on Leeds' radar, and as FLW exclusively revealed, he was a target for the Whites last summer before his move to Bramall Lane.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported in May that United were willing to cash in on Hamer this summer if they were able to recoup the £15 million they paid for him, but with the midfielder starring so far this season, it appears their stance has changed.

Hamer's release clause has now expired, and he is believed to be seen as a key part of manager Chris Wilder's plans, but that has not stopped Leeds from making their move.

The Whites have already signed one player from United this summer, with defender Jayden Bogle making the switch to Elland Road for a reported fee of £5 million, and it remains to be seen whether they will table an improved offer for Hamer over the coming days.

Hamer is not the only Blades player attracting interest from elsewhere, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vinicius Souza and Oliver Arblaster all being linked with moves away from the club.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup game at Barnsley, Wilder admitted that there have been bids for some of the club's star players, and he revealed that some offers have been closer than others.

"I've been honest and upfront and realistic, all at the same time, regarding us as a club. If bids do come for players, they have to be considered and I don't know what to expect over the next four or five days," Wilder told The Star.

"There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off.

"If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go."

Sheffield United must take firm Gustavo Hamer stance as Leeds United circle

With Leeds offering less than they paid for Hamer last summer, United were right to turn down their bid for the midfielder, and they must not be tempted to cash in on him before the end of the window.

Hamer had looked set to be allowed to leave Bramall Lane earlier in the summer, but the Blades are in a far stronger position now, and they should not even consider selling one of their star players to a potential promotion rival.

Wilder does have some excellent options at his disposal in the attacking areas, but Hamer has been incredibly influential in the early stages of the season, and it would be a big blow if he was to depart.