Leeds United’s summer transfer window has gone from bad to worse following a major development involving Georginio Rutter and a move to Brighton.

The Whites have already lost three key first team players since losing the play-off final to Southampton last May.

Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara featured 44, 43 and 37 times in the Championship last year, respectively (all stats from Fbref).

The trio have earned the Yorkshire outfit a lot of much-needed income, but have also made Daniel Farke’s side a lot weaker, even with players coming in.

It has now been reported by The Athletic that Brighton have activated a £40 million exit clause in Rutter’s contract.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the 22-year-old has agreed terms with the Seagulls, and is closing in on a move to the Premier League club.

Wilfried Gnonto's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.44 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 2.56 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.44 Shot-creating actions 3.54

Wilfried Gnonto the major star remaining at Leeds

The loss of Rutter now means that Wilfried Gnonto is the major attacking star left from last season’s frontline.

The Italian didn’t quite hit the same heights last year as Rutter or Summerville, but he still contributed eight goals and two assists from 36 regular league appearances, and is a player with as much potential as the former pair.

Gnonto has been the subject of transfer speculation since the club’s failure to gain top flight promotion, but nothing concrete has yet emerged.

Football Insider have reported that the Whites have set a £25 million asking price for the Italian amid interest from Everton.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees could afford such a figure due to their current financial constraints, but the latest development involving Rutter should see that figure only increase.

Leeds won’t be short of funds, and so won’t be desperate to cash in and raise some money like they were at the start of this window.

Gnonto also has a contract until 2027, meaning there is no immediate pressure to sell in that respect either.

It will be a huge blow to lose Rutter, but selling Gnonto on top of that as well would raise a lot of concerns from supporters.

Leeds should be comfortably challenging for promotion this year, but the more big players they sell the more precarious their chances of a top flight return will be.

Leeds must now invest £40 million Rutter pot

Farke’s side will now be lacking a major creative force in Rutter, who also provided an attacking threat of his own in the final third too.

The Frenchman registered six goals and 16 assists last regular season, and was a key part of their run to the play-off final.

Replacing him will be extremely difficult, especially given a new winger has yet to be signed in place of Summerville as well.

The speculation surrounding Jonathan Rowe has been quite intense, and this £40 million sale should now worry Norwich City.

Football Insider have claimed that Rowe’s asking price is £15 million, with Leeds having made a verbal offer worth only £7 million.

The money earned from Rutter’s sale could go towards bridging that gap in valuation, but another forward will still be needed.

It is imperative that Leeds strengthen now in the final couple weeks of the window instead of further weakening their position by selling Gnonto.