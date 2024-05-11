Highlights Leeds United face challenges selling on-loan Aaronson.

Leeds United may struggle to sell on-loan midfielder Brenden Aaronson this summer for a fee that would suit the club, according to The Telegraph.

The 23-year-old left Leeds to join Union Berlin on a season-long loan following the club's relegation from the Premier League last summer, but he's struggled to impress in the Bundesliga, which means the Whites may struggle to sell him.

The expectations are that a number of Leeds' loan players will be sold this summer, with Robin Koch and Luis Sinisterra already having agreed permanent deals elsewhere, and selling these players will be crucial for the club's finances, particularly if they don't win promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United's summer 2023 loanees Player Club Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Diego Llorente Roma Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin Rasmus Kristensen Roma Marc Roca Real Betis Maximilian Wober Borussia Mönchengladbach Jack Harrison Everton Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth Cody Drameh Birmingham City Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Sonny Perkins Oxford United

The Telegraph have reported that a number of Leeds' loan players may have done enough to secure a summer move, but that Aaronson may be difficult to move on for a suitable price.

Leeds United may make a huge loss on Brenden Aaronson

Leeds signed the 23-year-old American international for a fee of £25million in the summer of 2022, but they look set to make a huge loss if they're to move him on permanently this summer, with his form not good enough to command a fee near that mark.

The youngster was signed from Red Bull Salzburg by then Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, but Aaronson failed to overly impress at Elland Road, and it became clear that they had overpaid for the 40-cap USA international.

At 23, there is still plenty of time for Aaronson to fulfill his potential and become a player worth £25million, but after two disappointing seasons, Leeds will struggle to get that sort of fee for the player this summer.

Aaronson is contracted to Leeds United until the summer of 2027, so they don't necessarily have to sell him this summer, and he could be a good option, particularly in the Championship, but the club will want to cash in on their loan players who seemingly have no future under Daniel Farke.

However, his poor form means that Leeds will likely have to accept a fee which is far smaller than what they paid for him - meaning they'll make a huge loss - if they want him off the books permanently.

Brenden Aaronson has struggled at Union Berlin this season

After scoring just one goal and registering three assists in 40 games at Leeds, the hope was that joining Union Berlin on loan would allow Brenden Aaronson to thrive, and put him in the shop window ahead of a move this coming summer.

However, the American has struggled for starts in the Bundesliga, starting just 12 of the club's 32 league games this season, and the player's performances have been underwhelming, too.

This is clearly of huge frustration to Leeds, who would have wanted the player to thrive in Germany to try and make a profit, or at least recoup the majority of the £25million they paid for him two years ago.

However, as it stands, Aaronson is set to return to Elland Road this summer, and whilst it remains to be seen what division Leeds will be in, they'll surely be looking to move the player on permanently - although it seems they may struggle to get a decent fee.