As we approach the halfway stage of the season, it has been a largely positive start to the campaign for Leeds United.

The Whites have firmly found their feet under Daniel Farke after his arrival at Elland Road in the summer, and if any club are going to catch the Championship's current top two, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, it is as likely to be Leeds as it is anyone else.

Despite that, though, from the outside looking in, one big disappointment has surely been the situation regarding Charlie Cresswell.

After a strong loan spell at Millwall in the Championship last season, with Leeds relegated to the second tier over the summer, it looked as though Cresswell could potentially play an important role for the club. However, so far, this has certainly not been the case.

Cresswell has made just four Championship appearances to date, with just one of these coming from the start.

Worryingly for Cresswell, too, he has made the Leeds squad just twice in their last 10 league matches, with Liam Cooper the preferred centre-back option on the bench for Daniel Farke in recent weeks.

Charlie Cresswell: Southampton and Boro eyeing transfer

With Cresswell having featured so little for Leeds, and having displayed his ability to play at Championship level at Millwall last season, naturally, he has begun to attract transfer interest from elsewhere in the division.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, two sides are keen on the 21-year-old at present.

Charlie Cresswell's senior career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches 2020 - present Leeds United 13 2022 - 2023 Millwall (Loan) 30 Stats correct as of 13/12/2023

One of these clubs is Russell Martin's Southampton, and the other, Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

Nixon reports that Saints are keen on a loan deal for the England youth international, whilst it is merely stated that Boro 'also want him', with it not specified whether they are keen on a loan or permanent deal.

Leeds United face big Charlie Cresswell decision

As a result of the above interest, Leeds are now potentially facing some big decisions regarding Charlie Cresswell ahead of the January window.

On the one hand, for example, Cresswell, if he continues not to play, it could be argued, has taken a step back, having been a regular more often than not when fit at Millwall in the Championship last season.

It would be a real shame for the player, and his development, therefore, were he to go a full season playing just a handful of matches, even if he has been a part of a Leeds squad competing at the sharp end of the table.

For those reasons, Leeds may well be open to a potential deal for Cresswell.

However, there seem to be more reasons against such a deal, than for it.

First and foremost, should any central defenders leave Leeds, or get injured, suddenly, Cresswell will suddenly be needed on the bench once again and with Leeds challenging for promotion, they simply cannot afford to leave themselves light in such a key area.

Therefore, Cresswell's departure would likely mean they needed to find a reinforcement.

Furthermore, you have to question why Leeds would want to strengthen the likes of Southampton and Middlesbrough.

Like Leeds, Southampton have ambitions of chasing down the top two and are certainly rivals to Leeds in the promotion race, whilst Middlesbrough are undoubtedly aiming for a top six spot and a play-off position - something that Leeds themselves may have to settle for if Leicester and Ipswich keep up their astonishing form.

Even if Cresswell couldn't play against Leeds whilst on loan at either the Saints or Boro, even strengthening them and helping them to achieve their goals feels wrong.

Considering the above, there are clear reasons for and against a potential loan departure for Cresswell in January, then.

On the one hand, the young defender needs game time, but on the other, Leeds will not want to strengthen others around them.

It's certainly a big call for Daniel Farke and the club to make in the coming weeks.