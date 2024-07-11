Highlights Leeds United refuses to let Firpo compete in Olympics, prioritize pre-season preparation.

Junior Firpo has been called up to the Dominican Republic's squad for the Olympic Games in Paris.

As per Leeds Live, this announcement has bewildered officials at Leeds United, who previously sent the national team a message notifying them that they won't allow the left-back to compete in the French capital.

Instead, Leeds are keen to see him stay put for pre-season and play in a couple of friendlies ahead of the new season, and their stance on that hasn't changed.

With this, Firpo is set to miss out on the opportunity to win a medal with his national team, which may come as a blow for the defender.

However, the new season is just weeks away and to prepare themselves in the best possible way, it seems as though Leeds are desperate to keep hold of the player for now.

The case for Leeds United blocking Junior Firpo move

Letting Firpo go now would mean that he may miss some vital tactical information that he may need to take on board ahead of the new season.

Not only is Daniel Farke likely to be working on fitness and general drills, but he is also likely to be working on new patterns of play and having the left-back as part of the squad at that point would be ideal, as they look to beat the likes of Burnley and Luton Town to promotion at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Leeds will also want to avoid the possibility of Firpo picking up an injury on international duty, something that would be a disaster considering how important he was for the Whites in the attacking and defensive thirds last term.

Junior Firpo's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 33 Assists 8

An injury would also mean that Leeds have less depth in the left-back area, which isn't ideal considering they haven't got a sufficient number of right-back options to allow them to move one to the left-hand side.

Sam Byram can step up as the backup left-back, but an injury to Firpo would still be frustrating.

If he stays with Leeds, the fitness and medical team could help to mitigate the risk of the player sustaining an injury. But they can't keep a close eye on him if he goes away on international duty.

And if he's injured, Leeds may not have the option of selling him this summer, which isn't ideal if they're prepared to cash in on the player, who only has one year left on his contract.

The case to let Junior Firpo link up with the Dominican Republic

It's worth saying that Firpo could pick up an injury if he stays with Leeds' squad too.

Not only this, but he could gain some sharpness ahead of the new season and the best way he can do this is by competing in competitive games.

The player may also be delighted if he's allowed to go on international duty - and the left-back's morale will be important for Leeds ahead of the new season.

There's something to play for at the Olympics - and that is likely to maximise the intensity of games.

Junior Firpo decision may start unhelpful Leeds United saga

It looks as though Leeds aren't going to allow the player to go to the Olympics, even though he was named in the Dominican Republic's squad.

Firpo hasn't done anything to suggest that he's unprofessional, but like many other players, he will surely be keen to head off to Paris to see whether he can compete for a medal - in some capacity anyway.

This isn't an opportunity that comes around often, so the ex-Barcelona man may want to try and persuade officials at Elland Road to let him go - although training footage and the fact he's been back in the building at Thorp Arch for a week does say otherwise.

Having been named in the squad, that could provide the defender with a stronger case to try and get his way, if he's intent on heading to the French capital.

Right now, it's a saga that Leeds don't need as they continue their preparations for the new campaign, so it will be interesting to see what unfolds.

There's a chance the player won't try and fight against the Whites' decision, especially with the club paying his wages, but it's uncertain what will happen and what the player will do.