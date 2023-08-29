Highlights Leeds United's move to sign midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf might be in jeopardy due to an injury the player sustained in training.

Tanaka, a Japan international who played in the World Cup, has been a key player for Dusseldorf and attracted interest from Leeds and Stuttgart.

While concerns have been raised about the extent of Tanaka's injury, Dusseldorf's board member Klaus Allofs has reassured that it is not a severe one.

Leeds United's move to sign Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka could be under threat.

That's according to reports in Germany, via Sport Witness, which say that the Japan international has picked up an injury in training, that potentially leaves his move to Elland Road, up in the air.

Leeds looking to win race for Tanaka

Earlier this week, it was reported by German outlet BILD that Leeds had made a bid to sign Tanaka before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Tanaka, who played and scored for Japan at last year's World Cup in Qatar, joined Dusseldorf, initially on loan in the summer of 2021, making the move permanent 12 month's later.

In total, the 24-year-old has made 59 appearances in all competitions for the German second-tier side, scoring twice in that time.

Those reports on Leeds' bid for the midfielder, claimed that the Championship club had offered more for the signing of Tanaka, than Bundesliga club Stuttgart had then earlier in the window.

It has been reported that the offer made for Tanaka by Stuttgart, was worth somewhere in the region of €2.7million.

Now however, it seems as though a potential personal setback for the Japan international, may have put a prospective move to Leeds, under some considerable threat.

Leeds' move for Tanaka unclear due to injury

According to this latest update, a potential move to Leeds for Tanaka, may now be up in the air due to an injury he has picked up while in training with Dusseldorf.

It is thought that the midfielder suffered a blow to his right knee after a collision with teammate Feix Klaus in training on Tuesday, which left him needing treatment on the pitch.

Tanaka is then said to have been seen leaving training with his right knee bandaged in the wake of that blow, prompting concerns he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

There are apparently fears that could cause a move to Leeds for the Japan international to falter, if he is now set to be out of action for some time, with the blow coming at a point when a deal to take him to Elland Road was understood to be nearing the final stages.

However, Dusseldorf board member Klaus Allofs has moved to try and ease concerns about Tanaka, by claiming that the first impressions of the injury are that it will not be a serious one.

Dusseldorf had reportedly been keen to sell Tanaka to Leeds before the window closes, in order to raise funds to bring in new signings of their own in the coming days.

Missing out on Tanaka would be something of a frustrating setback for Leeds you feel.

While they have now managed to bring in several promising signings in the window, there have been other situations to have developed that have simply not gone their way this summer, and it seems this could be another one of them.

However, there may be some consolation for Leeds in the fact that they are reportedly closing in on a move to sign Glenn Kamara from Rangers.

Kamara would of course be able to fill that defensive midfield role that Tanaka would have been brought in for, meaning they would still be able to make the signing they feel they need in that position, following the departure of Tyler Adams to Bournemouth.