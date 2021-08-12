Leeds United facing fresh Crystal Palace competition in race for EFL ace

Crystal Palace are interested in Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, who is thought to be a target of Leeds United.

Crystal Palace are ready to rival Leeds United for Huddersfield midfielder Lewis O’Brien. #cpfc #htatc #lufc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 12, 2021

The midfielder has been a standout performer for the Terriers in recent years and such form has attracted plenty of interest from those in the top-flight.

It has been reported for weeks that Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring the energetic 22-year-old across Yorkshire but the Whites have so far been unable to agree a deal with Huddersfield.

And, they now face competition to secure O’Brien, with journalist Pete O’Rourke revealing that Palace are now monitoring the player.

Patrick Vieira is in charge of the Eagles now and he is overseeing what is a squad overhaul at Selhurst Park following the departure of several senior figures who are out of contract.

The Londoners have already brought in a midfielder ahead of Leeds, as they finalised a deal for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

O’Brien missed Huddersfield’s opener at Derby County after testing positive for Covid-19 and he will also be unavailable for the weekend clash against Fulham.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see there is further Premier League interest in O’Brien because he is a hugely talented player and his energy levels make him an ideal midfielder for Vieira and Bielsa who play high-pressing football.

From Huddersfield’s perspective, they won’t want to lose him this summer but if there are two clubs interested it does increase their chances of getting a big fee.

Ultimately, it will be down to Palace and Leeds to stump up the cash that’s needed to do a deal and it will be intriguing to see how this plays out before the window shuts.

