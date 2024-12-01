Leeds United endured a very busy summer transfer window, with plenty of key players, including Crysencio Summerville, leaving Elland Road.

Not only did Summerville leave but Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter also moved to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively while fellow first-teamer Glen Kamara made the switch to France.

Some of those who spent last season out on loan also departed permanently, which helped to balance the books and provide manager Daniel Farke with money to spend.

This money was much-needed for replacements to be brought in for those who left - and some excellent additions were made - with Largie Ramazani proving to be a shrewd signing.

With the January window coming up though, their work in the transfer market may not be done for the season.

Ahead of the winter window, we take a look at some of the Whites' key transfer talking points.

1 Ao Tanaka likely to attract interest

Midfielder Ao Tanaka has established himself as one of Leeds' best players during the 2024/25 campaign.

Dan James may have played well against Swansea City on Sunday but Tanaka was still the best player on the pitch at the Swansea.com Stadium and is continuing to prove why the Whites made the effort to get a deal over the line for him.

Ao Tanaka's performance v Swansea City (Statistics source: Sofascore) Sofascore rating 7.8 Passing accuracy (%) 89% Total duels won 14/19 Total tackles 9

He may have only joined in the summer but if he can continue to maximise his performance levels, he will surely attract plenty of interest in January. Clubs may decide to move for him in January, knowing his price tag will increase in the future if they don't secure a winter deal.

His contributions have been much needed considering the Whites' injury issues in midfield and he has been able to step up to the plate well.

The one thing working in Leeds' favour is the fact they are in a strong negotiating position and will be able to demand a sizeable amount for him in January. To sell him this early on wouldn't be ideal but a significant offer may need to be considered.

2 Max Wober could leave Leeds United with lack of centre-back depth

Max Wober remained at Leeds beyond the end of the summer window but it's unclear whether he will still be at the club for much longer.

The Austria international isn't starting regularly despite Ethan Ampadu's absence, and that's a real blow for him, considering he's a talented player who has played in top European leagues before.

He said in November he was willing to remain patient but if opportunities are not forthcoming in December, then the winter window could see him push for an exit.

If he does depart, that could leave the Whites with a shortage of centre-back options, even when Ampadu does return.

Farke may well want to have potential replacements lined up to avoid Leeds being left short.

3 Junior Firpo's Leeds United future remains unclear

Junior Firpo's contract expires at the end of the season, and if a bid comes in for him in January, it will probably need to be considered.

He has been a valuable contributor but former Leeds player Carlton Palmer has suggested that he could leave in the winter window.

Losing him for free next summer would be a real blow and the money they could generate from his potential sale could allow them to bring in a replacement.

But he could be signed by a team outside of England on a pre-contract agreement, which is another thing the Whites will need to prepare for if they don't get him tied down to a new deal before January 1st.

If he doesn't go but still doesn't sign a new deal by the latter stages of January, a decision may have to be made on whether to recruit a new left-back, though it could be argued that they could potentially wait until the summer unless one of Firpo or Sam Byram sustains a serious injury.