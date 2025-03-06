Leeds United are said to be considering a bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Hugo Bueno this summer, but could face stiff competition from Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest.

That’s according to the latest report from TEAMtalk, which claims that Daniel Farke’s side have been impressed by the 22-year-old’s performances while on loan at Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Fletcher goes on to state that Bueno could well be seen as the successor to Junior Firpo on the left-hand side, with the Dominican Republic International set to become a free agent during the off-season.

While Bueno has 43 appearances for Wolves to his name, he has been unable to breakthrough ahead of Rayan Ait-Nouri at Molineux of late, resulting in him playing 22 times in the Netherlands in all competitions this season.

Leeds United consider summer move for Hugo Bueno

Fletcher revealed the news on Thursday afternoon that Leeds United are considering making a summer bid for Bueno, with a succession of impressive performances for Robin van Persie’s side catching the eye of late.

While the left-back has performed 14 times in domestic competition, he has also managed to shine on the European stage, having played a part in eight Champions League matches this season, with Feyenoord currently 2-0 down to Inter after their first leg tie in the round of 16.

Leeds have a five-point buffer from third-placed Burnley right now, and will have their sights firmly set on a return to the Premier League, with Bueno seen as a player who could fit their system if they were to get back to the top flight after two years in the EFL.

Forest are sure to offer stiff competition for his signature if any move does come to fruition this summer though, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side also said to be left impressed with Bueno’s performances abroad.

Hugo Bueno Feyenoord 24/25 Eredivisie stats (FBRef) Appearances 14 Starts 11 Minutes played 955 Assists 3 As of 6/3/25

The Tricky Trees are currently third in the Premier League with eleven games remaining in the season, and will have their sights set on earning European football for the following campaign, which could be a temptation for the Wolves defender after his recent success on the continental stage.

Hugo Bueno could replace Junior Firpo at Leeds United

The news that Bueno could be a potential target for the Elland Road side this summer looks to make Junior Firpo’s future much clearer heading into the off-season.

The 28-year-old is set to be out of contract this summer, but has been in fine form of late with two goals in his last two outings, as well as contributing eight assists throughout the Championship campaign.

That has led to debates about his future this summer, but after a tough season in the top flight the last time Leeds earned promotion, Firpo’s departure could well be on the cards in the coming weeks, with former club Real Betis said to be interested.