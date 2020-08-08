Leeds United face new competition for Liverpool man as second club enter race

Leeds United will compete with Newcastle United for the signing of Liverpool’s Harry Wilson, reports Daily Mail.

Wilson, 23, is on the verge of leaving Liverpool after an uninspiring loan-spell with Bournemouth. The Welshman is said to be available for either on-loan, or for a fee of £15 million, and both Leeds and Newcastle are eyeing the signing.

Leeds emerged as contenders this week to sign Wilson, but now Steve Bruce’s Newcastle have joined the race.

Despite featuring 31 times for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, scoring seven goals in the process, many fans and pundits have slammed the 23-year-old.

Liverpool fans especially feel that Wilson has become an overrated name in the top-flight, but that hasn’t put off Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine may well be getting anxious as he nears the Premier League start date next month, having yet to make any marquee signings since his side clinched the Championship title.

Both Leeds and Newcastle would be attractive options for Wilson – he’s a dynamic midfielder with a keen eye for set-pieces, having impressed especially in his previous loan-spell at Derby County in the 2018/19 season.

The verdict

Leeds need to get some names over the line, preferably names with Premier League experience. Wilson, although he’s not got the most top-flight experience, is a start for Leeds.

He can score and create goals and under Bielsa he’d only get better. But if they’re to beat Newcastle to this one then they need to put their money where their mouth is.