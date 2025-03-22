Leeds United are facing a nervous wait regarding the fitness of Wilfried Gnonto, who suffered an ankle issue whilst on international duty with Italy's Under-21's.

Gnonto was substituted in the dying embers of the first half in his nation's 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in a friendly held at Venezia FC's Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, with official media from the Azzuri stating the 21-year-old was replaced by eventual goalscorer, Sebastiano Esposito, due to injury.

Such information has since been relayed by Adam Pope of BBC Radio Leeds, who states that the forward's situation needs to be checked over, with Daniel Farke and supporters left to wait with bated breath over his fortunes ahead of the final eight Championship outings of the season.

Wilfried Gnonto suffers misfortune on international duty

Gnonto initially sustained the injury with five minutes of the first half remaining in what was his 13th involvement with this particular international age group, before being substituted by Carmine Nunziata ahead of the half-time interval after trying to continue despite the initial concerns.

Gnonto was once again operating in a central position, yet more advanced than the role in which he operated to great effect, as Leeds came back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers prior to the two-week gap in domestic matters.

Italy then confirmed via their X profile that "the striker is forced to leave with an ankle issue," whilst Pope looked to provide as much clarity on Gnonto's situation after the full-time whistle had blown in Venice.

When asked by a Whites supporter if there was "any good news" regarding the former FC Zurich man's wellbeing, Pope declared that more information is likely to be provided in the meantime, with the Italian Under-21's set to face Denmark in Cittadella on Monday night ahead of this summer's UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia.

The journalist said in response: "Re Gnonto we will have to wait and see. One contact in Italy says it was an unfortunate injury, needs to be checked over but it could be a muscular problem. Know more I guess when it settles down."

Despite the injury, Gnonto's overall performance didn't go down well with Italian news outlet, SportFace, who were critical that the forward had spurned two chances prior to being substituted, with his replacement, Esposito, netting the Azzuri's equaliser from the penalty spot on 54 minutes, before Nunzatia's side were defeated in the 94th minute through Max Bruns.

Daniel Farke will be praying for best possible Wilfried Gnonto outcome after injury

Whilst Leeds are currently sat joint-top of the Championship alongside Sheffield United, this campaign hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Gnonto, with just 20 of his 35 league appearances coming as a starter as the former Golden Boy nominee has found it extremely tough to oust Tottenham Hotspur loanee, Manor Solomon and Dan James.

However, his influence as a key weapon off the bench could not be underestimated at Loftus Road as he replaced Brenden Aaronson and was key in aiding the Whites' route back into the contest.

"I was convinced Willy would make this impact. I was thinking about Gnonto to play from the beginning," the German said post-match, which perhaps could have also been viewed as an indication of his plans moving forward.

Wilfried Gnonto 24/25 Stats Apps Goals Championship 35 5 FA Cup 2 - EFL Cup 1 - All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 22/03/25)

However, it remains to be seen what the extent of the Verbania-born man's injury is, meaning that Farke could be facing yet another selection dilemma when Championship football is back on the agenda next week.

United return to Elland Road next Saturday as they face Swansea City.