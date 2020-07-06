Leeds United face multi-million pound competition in pursuit of Celtic ace

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in making a £25m move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, who has recently been linked with a move to Leeds United.

The Mirror have claimed that Leeds are interested in making an ambitious move for Edouard if they win promotion to the Premier League this season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side sitting top of the Championship table.

The Scottish Sun, though, claim that Palace are also interested in making a move to Edouard this summer, on the back of an outstanding campaign for Celtic.

Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

The 22-year-old – who has scored 60 goals in 126 games for Celtic since joining from PSG – netted 21 goals in 27 SPFL appearances this season to help Neil Lennon’s side lift the league title once again.

The Frenchman still has another two years left on his deal in Glasgow, with Palace said to be interested in a swoop worth £25m, according to the Scottish Sun.

Leeds will be keen to strengthen their attacking options this summer, with a permanent deal for Jean-Kevin Augustin looking unlikely after suffering another injury blow.

The Verdict

This report shows just how much competition Leeds would face if they are genuinely interested in Edouard, and it also shows just how much they’d have to cough up to land his signature.

Edouard is a huge talent who has been incredible for Celtic over the past couple of seasons, and it would be a coup for Leeds to land him.

I can’t see the Whites spending that much money on one player, as finances are bound to be tight this summer given the current events in the world right now.