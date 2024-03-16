Highlights Joe Rodon is attracting interest from teams across Europe.

Leeds United are keen on signing the player, regardless of which division they are in.

Spurs are keen to offload the central defender.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Joe Rodon is attracting interest from teams across the European continent, according to HITC.

The Wales international hasn't enjoyed the best time in the English capital following his move from Swansea City, barely featuring for Ange Postecoglou's side since making the switch back in 2020.

In fact, he has made more appearances for his current loan side Leeds United this season than he has for Spurs in all competitions, reinforcing his lack of game time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joe Rodon's competitive appearances for each team (As of March 16th) Tottenham Hotspur 24 Leeds United 38

With this in mind and the fact he will only have one year left on his contract when the summer comes along, the central defender could be set to leave Spurs during the next window.

A move for the sake of both parties could be for the best, with Rodon needing to secure as much game time to boost his chances of being heavily involved in Wales' future major international tournaments.

An exit should also allow him to secure more game time, which can only help him to grow into a better player.

Latest on Joe Rodon's future

His current loan side Leeds could be a good permanent destination for the Spurs man - and the Whites are thought to be keen on pursuing a permanent move for the defender.

It's unclear whether the West Yorkshire side will be competing in the Premier League or the Championship next term, but regardless of which division they find themselves in, they are aiming to negotiate a permanent agreement.

Rodon is believed to have been happy with how things have gone for him at Elland Road - and a permanent switch to his current loan club could appeal to him.

And in a further boost for Leeds, Tottenham are thought to be keen to offload the 26-year-old.

But it remains to be seen whether the Whites can get a deal over the line, with promotion likely to boost their hopes of doing this.

Leeds United's chances of signing Joe Rodon may hinge on key factor

Leeds may be looking to sign Rodon regardless of whether they are promoted or not.

But Spurs will want to secure the best possible price for the Welshman and any side who wants to recruit him may have to fork out a decent amount, even though he will only have one year remaining on his contract during the next window.

If Leeds remain in the second tier, it would be risky for them to spend a decent fee on Rodon, unless they sell quite a few of their key players.

But they won't want to do this, because retaining the vast majority of their squad could be key to a potential promotion push next season.

This is why promotion could be key in their quest to bring Rodon to Elland Road on a permanent basis. He has been a great signing so far, but being careful with money is more important for Leeds than signing the Welshman.