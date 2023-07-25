Leeds United face competition for the signing of Aurele Amenda this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta are also interested in signing the defender.

Leeds had been linked with a move for the 19-year-old earlier this week, with the Young Boys player attracting interest from across Europe this transfer window.

The Serie A side are set to provide competition to the Whites in the race to his signature, with Daniel Farke looking to improve his first team squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Who is Aurele Amenda?

The centre back has emerged as a breakout talent at Swiss side Young Boys BSC.

Amenda featured 16 times in the league last season as the team earned back their league title having come third the previous campaign.

The defender made 11 starts for the side, impressing many with his assured performances in the heart of the Young Boys backline.

Amenda has featured for the Swiss national team at underage level from U16 all the way up to U21.

His performances have earned him a lot of praise as one of the nation’s brightest emerging young talents.

Leeds are currently looking to reinforce their defensive options for the season ahead, with the team aiming to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

But the allure of top flight football in Italy could prove persuasive in Leeds’ pursuit of the youngster.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding Leeds United?

Leeds are currently looking to improve their first team squad, with multiple players having already departed Elland Road this summer.

Wilfried Gnonto could be the latest to take the exit door from the Yorkshire club, with Everton now considered to be leading the race for the Italian.

The Championship side’s interest in Amenda is being driven by the potential departure of Max Wober, who is set to sign for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Elsewhere, Ethan Ampadu arrived as the team’s first summer signing last week.

The Wales midfielder signed from Chelsea in a £7 million move on a four-year deal to keep him at Leeds until the summer of 2027.

Leeds will be hoping to add a number of other fresh faces to their squad ahead of the August deadline.

Farke’s side will get their league campaign underway on 6 August with a clash against Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Would Aurele Amenda be a good signing for Leeds?

Farke will need to strengthen his defensive options in the squad this summer, so Amenda looks a promising option on that front.

The defender has earned a positive reputation, is still only just about to turn 20 and has built up a solid amount of first team experience.

If a reasonable fee can be agreed, then Leeds should be pursuing this kind of move.

However, Atalanta can offer top flight football so that could prove a difficult opportunity to turn down.

Leeds will have to give assurances that they can offer a greater pathway to regular first team football, while also proving they can compete for promotion to the Premier League in the immediate future in order to persuade Amenda of a move to Yorkshire.