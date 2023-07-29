Highlights Leeds United's new manager Daniel Farke is actively working to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Leeds have been linked with a very ambitious move for Hirving Lozano by media in Mexico.

The club are set to miss out, though, with Lozano set to sign for LAFC.

With the curtains opening at Elland Road next Sunday to kick-start Leeds United's 2022/23 Championship campaign against Cardiff City, new manager Daniel Farke has been proactively trying to bolster his squad as much as possible.

Indeed, Leeds will need to push the boat out transfer-wise if they are to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and that is just what they have done by acquiring Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for a fee believed to be in the region of £7m, while the imminent arrival of shot-stopper Karl Darlow appears smart business, too.

On top of that, a recent transfer update has informed that their ambition had even led to interest in Napoli's Hirving Lozano, although they are now set to miss out on the Mexican forward.

Leeds United's transfer interest in Hirving Lozano

As per Mexican outlet W Deportes, Leeds were among a number of teams keeping tabs on Lozano, who now appears surplus to requirements at Napoli.

Lozano was a regular last term as the Italian club scooped their first Serie A title in over 30 years, although his form paled in comparison to previous seasons.

In the league, the winger scored just three goals and assists having started on 20 occasions, while one strike from nine Champions League outings further validates why Napoli are looking to move him on this summer.

The report states that Lozano is now primed to join Los Angeles FC amid interest from not only Leeds, but also Everton and an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia.

A former target of Manchester United, he is said to prefer the glitz and glamour that would come with living in Los Angeles, although concerns over what playing in the MLS could do to his status in the Mexican national team could well cause a complication in the transfer, although advanced talks have been reached.

It is undisclosed how much Leeds had offered for Lozano. However, he is the calibre of footballer that would have no doubt demanded a significant financial outlay.

Would Napoli's Hirving Lozano have been a good signing for Leeds United?

Despite his recent shortcomings at Napoli, it is hard to contest that Lozano would have been a jaw-dropping statement of intent from Leeds going into the new season.

Once among the finest wide players in the Italian top flight, Lozano had contributed 14 goals from 32 league matches just two years ago, so you can naturally imagine the impact that he would have had in the second-tier of English football.

Lozano provides a serious goal threat from the wing and has scored with regularity wherever he has been in his career, all the while proving an equally-dangerous proposition with his directness, trickery and speed when driving at opponents in possession.

It does come as a massive shock to even see that Leeds had demonstrated any interest in Lozano's services such is his pedigree, and it may well have been wishful thinking from the club. However, supporters should be happy to see this sort of ambition as it could reflect just how much they are striving to strengthen their promotion bid.