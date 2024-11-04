Leeds United have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, with their futures up in the air heading towards the January window.

That may be the last opportunity to cash-in or to decide on what to do with each player. The winter window will not be as crucial for the club compared to the summer, but there are decisions which need making. Leeds have already had to navigate a difficult recent window but ended it well with eight new faces through the door at Elland Road.

The Whites will be looking to go one better than last season under Daniel Farke and gain promotion, but there will be real disappointment if the club fail to do so this time around. That optimism remains despite the fact that squad overhaul was inevitable, with high-profile departures like Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray moving up to the Premier League.

Leeds United - 2024/25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Isaac Schmidt FC St. Gallen Permanent Ao Tanaka Fortuna Düsseldorf Permanent Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Loan Largie Ramazani UD Almeria Permanent Jayden Bogle Sheffield United Permanent Joe Rothwell AFC Bournemouth Loan (option to buy) Alex Cairns Salford City Permanent Joe Rodon Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Josuha Guilavogui Unattached Permanent

The likes of Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka bolstered their ranks and have been among the better summer signings thus far. Leeds still have a talented squad which was aided by smart recruitment, including players to build around in Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, and Willy Gnonto as key figures.

However, there are also a handful of players also entering the final year of their current deal this summer, and a decision will need to be made soon on whether they will discuss the possibility of extending their stays at Elland Road further.

Here, we have detailed the out of contract and players and what the decision should be regarding their future with the club.

Junior Firpo

If Leeds are promoted to the Premier League this season, a full-back is likely to be high up on their shopping list. When considering the attacking intent of both Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle, at least one side will require a more defensive-minded and well-rounded player.

Having said that, Firpo is a player that the club should be looking to extend. He has been a key part of the side for around a year now and should remain a key figure, irrespective of which league Leeds are in next season. If they are promoted, then perhaps he should be seen as more of a squad player or cover, but he should still have a part to play.

The Athletic reported earlier last season that Leeds were not planning to offer Junior Firpo a new contract. It has also been claimed that the Whites would be willing to listen to offers for Firpo in the summer but he has since proven to be a vital member of the side in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign and so far in 2024/25 as well.

Leeds are at risk of losing the left-back for nothing in the summer of 2025 due to his expiring contract, which sees him amongst the top earners at Elland Road — unsurprising, given that he came from Barcelona. The 28-year-old has given them food for thought at the back end of the season and start of this year by becoming one of the club's most consistent and reliable performers.

While he has never been the strongest in general defensive situations, Firpo has enormous upside in possession and has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack consistently down the left-hand side. He will overlap to hold width, partially as he is the only out-and-out left-footed full-back at the club. However, two specialists should be on the club's books next term.

It was always clear that he had the talent in possession, and if Firpo could avoid the injuries that had so far blighted his Leeds career, then the club had a solution to their left-back problem. He has been one of their best players in 2024 and is playing the best football of his career where he appears very settled, so he should be keen to extend his current deal further.

Sam Byram

Sam Byram re-signed for Leeds last summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship. The full-back had initially left the Whites back in 2016 to join West Ham, before ending up at Norwich City in 2019. A one-year deal was agreed for the 31-year-old to make his return to West Yorkshire, with an automatic trigger if he surpassed a certain number of games.

The club have already said farewell to plenty of full-backs as it stands, but one who remained after he surpassed the expectations of many was Byram, who has been a consistent and reliable performer at right or left-back. He switched between the two over the course of the season, having to fill in for Firpo during the first half of the campaign, and that has seen him meet the clause in his deal to remain for another year.

The jury remains out on how long Leeds will retain him due to a poor injury record at this stage, but if Byram can stay fit enough again, then he has previously proved an impressive operator at this level and could well receive a further extension if he continues on his current trajectory. It feels like promotion will see him move on, but missing out could mean another one-year extension.

With the 31-year-old impressing in both full-back positions, and providing Farke with that versatility, he could warrant a further extension as a second-tier side. However, his place in the pecking order would surely drop further in the top flight, and perhaps the Whites will look for a younger, less injury-prone option at full-back instead for 2025/26.

Sonny Perkins

Sonny Perkins completed a temporary exit from Elland Road in the summer of last season and one to Oxford United that looked like a good move on paper for most parties involved after they signed the forward on a season-long loan. That failed move ended in January when he returned to the Whites.

He joined Leeds in the summer of 2022 from West Ham United, signing a three-year contract, but has played only four first-team games since then. Perkins has impressed at youth level, though, competing in the Premier League 2 for the Leeds U-21 side and helping them gain promotion. He had contributed to multiple goals for the Leeds youth team previously, so he needed the next step into senior football.

After the disappointment of last season, the best thing for everyone heading into the most recent summer window was always likely to be a fresh start, which he may be able to get on loan at Leyton Orient, where his youth career began, in League One.

His career is now all but over with Leeds. There is next to no chance that he will be handed fresh terms to rejuvenate his Whites career at this point but a strong campaign in the third tier could stand him in good stead to earn a contract with a League One or Two club, which could be Orient.