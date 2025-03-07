Leeds United are set to face competition from the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to secure the services of Viktoria Plzen playmaker, Pavel Sulc.

That is according to a report from Czech outlet EFotbal, who stated that scouts from the West Yorkshire side were alongside sides such as the Villans, Spurs and Manchester City in having representatives who were impressed by the 24-year-old's attributes that have led him to have a successful season in front of goal for the side currently sat in second place in the Czech First League, 13 points behind leaders Slavia Prague.

Leeds are hoping to join the aforementioned trio of sides back in the Premier League at the end of the season, and they are on course to do so after recently taking seven points out of a possible nine against fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

And, despite Joel Piroe's remarkable exploits throughout the season, with the Dutchman currently standing as the second tier's joint-top scorer with 15 goals alongside Borja Sainz, the Whites have been linked with an array of attackers heading into the summer, with Sulc the latest to appear on that particular front.

Sulc has progressed through the ranks at the Doosan Arena to now become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Miroslav Koubek.

After netting 15 goals in just 27 league games last season, it was reported by fellow Czech outlet, Sesnam Zpravy, that La Liga outfit, Getafe, expressed a desire in acquiring the attacking midfielder, but offered a fee significantly less than the expected valuation of €9.5m.

Chairman Adolf Sadek has continued to hold a pricepoint of between €8-10m for the 10-time Czechia international, as some of European football's top sides have been made aware of his qualities.

According to these revelations from EFotbal, Aston Villa and Tottenham had made inquiries to sign Sulc, whilst the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, had cast a scouting mission, although no concrete interest would be showcased from the sides competing in this season's UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart also made an inquiry but didn't place an offer on the table, whilst representatives from Elland Road were left impressed by Sulc's physicality, which is so often used as a key attribute in the English game.

The report concluded by stating that the only concrete offer which came Plzen's way was via MLS outfit, Real Salt Lake, whilst further links from NapoliNetwork state that Antonio Conte's side also have Sulc on their radar alongside the aforementioned Premier League trio, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, stating that "a transfer in the summer session of 2025 seems increasingly likely."

Leeds United's hopes of signing Pavel Sulc may hinge on Premier League promotion

So far this season, Sulc has netted 12 goals and registered a further 11 assists across all competitions, making him one of European football's hot commodities.

Pavel Sulc's 24/25 Record Apps Goals Assists Chance Liga 24 9 6 UEFA Europa League 10 3 3 UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 4 - 2 MOL Cup 1 - - All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 06/03/25)

Of course, the stature of Leeds is well-documented, but given the current predicament of the sides also involved within this potential summer bidding war, it feels as if United have to be a Premier League club once more to even stand a chance of competing with the likes of Napoli, Manchester City and Dortmund among others.

Plenty of other strikers have also been linked, such as Tammy Abraham, Callum Wilson and Josh Sargent, although in Abraham's case, West Ham United are said to be leading the way in that regard.

Given the form Sulc is in, it is likely that Plzen's valuation will only increase if plenty of clubs swoop for his signature, but the prospect of seeing him feature for Leeds, as unrealistic as it may be at this moment, is no doubt exciting for supporters.