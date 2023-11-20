Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's departure from Leeds United in the January transfer window is a possibility, but it depends on the proposal and negotiating with Leeds is difficult.

There is uncertainty surrounding Tottenham's interest in Gnonto at this stage.

Gnonto's underwhelming performances and limited playing time have raised doubts about his attitude and future at Leeds United.

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on the future of Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window.

Gnonto was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer transfer window, with the Championship side reportedly rejecting an offer worth £25 million from Premier League side Everton.

Despite the interest, the forward remained at Elland Road beyond the transfer deadline, staying as part of Daniel Farke’s squad.

However, it has recently been claimed that Serie A side Lazio are weighing up a potential loan offer with a €15 million (£13.1 million) option to buy clause ahead of the January transfer window.

Gnonto has made just 10 appearances from 16 league fixtures so far this campaign, raising doubt over his future with the Yorkshire outfit.

What is the latest Wilfried Gnonto news?

Writing in his Daily Briefing column, Romano confirmed that a departure in the January window is a distinct possibility.

However, he is unsure of Tottenham’s interest amid reports linking the Premier League side with a potential move for the player.

“Wilfried Gnonto – His departure from Leeds could be a possibility this January,” wrote Romano, via Caught Offside.

“He could leave but depends on the proposal and also negotiating with Leeds is never easy.

“Despite rumours, I have no confirmation of Tottenham links at this stage.”

Gnonto has made just six starts for Leeds so far this season, with the team battling for promotion to the Premier League.

The forward has underwhelmed with his performances, contributing just one goal and one assist in the Championship.

The Italian has featured for just 484 minutes, which has led to criticism of his attitude after failing to secure a move away from Elland Road during the summer.

Gnonto finds himself below the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James in the pecking order of the Leeds attack.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

The Whites are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The gap to leaders Leicester City has been reduced in recent weeks, with the Foxes suffering consecutive defeats, including a 1-0 loss to Leeds, which has closed the gap from 14 points.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Farke’s side are aiming to gain promotion to the top flight at the first attempt, with Leeds having suffered relegation in the previous campaign.

A 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle cemented their position in the top three going into the November international break.

Leeds will return to action on 24 November with an away trip to Rotherham United.

Should Leeds United cash in on Wilfried Gnonto in January?

Gnonto has disappointed so far this season, but he still has a lot of potential.

The reported offer from Lazio would be a big step down from the kind of money they could have received last summer, so it is doubtful it will be accepted.

But if a bid similar to what they were being offered in the summer might now be worth considering, given his recent level of performance.

It is clear that Gnonto wants to leave Leeds, and January might be the time to give in to his demands and cash in on his high value.