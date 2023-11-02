Highlights Fabrizio Romano suggests that there are Premier League clubs interested in Crysencio Summerville, hinting that a transfer could happen in January. No concrete offers have been made yet.

Summerville has been in impressive form for Leeds United, contributing six goals and four assists so far this season. He has played a big role in the team's rise to third in the Championship table.

Leeds' automatic promotion hopes will likely determine whether Summerville stays with the club beyond January. If the team does not look capable of a top two finish, he may seek a transfer to a Premier League club. Friday night's match against Leicester City is crucial for their promotion aspirations.

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Crysencio Summerville’s transfer status.

The Leeds United forward was the subject of transfer speculation during the summer transfer window.

However, despite Premier League interest from the likes of Burnley, the Dutchman opted to remain at Elland Road as Leeds look to fight for promotion back to the top flight.

Summerville has been a key part of Daniel Farke’s side, with his stock rising even further after an impressive October saw him contribute five goals and three assists in the league.

It is set to be a challenging January transfer window for the Whites, with speculation surrounding the winger’s future set to continue.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Crysencio Summerville’s Leeds future?

Romano has claimed that there are multiple Premier League sides with an interest in the Leeds forward.

The transfer guru believes that the 22-year-old’s stance to remain with the Championship side could easily change in the January transfer window, but that no concrete offers have yet been made.

“I mentioned Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley as clubs interested in Crysencio Summerville last summer but he decided to stay at Leeds,” said Romano, via Caught Offside.

“In January it could change – I’m not aware of anything advanced yet but this could change in the next few weeks as many clubs are following him, though I can’t comment on any concrete names for the moment.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Summerville has been a stand out figure for Farke’s side so far this season, contributing a total of six goals and four assists.

He has played a big role in the team’s rise to third in the Championship table.

The gap to the top two is a concern for the Yorkshire outfit at the moment, with Ipswich Town nine points ahead in second while also holding a game in hand.

Leaders Leicester City are 14 ahead of Leeds after just 14 games, with Enzo Maresca’s side proving incredibly difficult to keep pace with.,

However, Leeds will have the opportunity to gain some ground on the Foxes on Friday night when they travel to the King Power Stadium.

First faces third in a big clash at the top of the second division table.

Victory will see Leeds maintain their place in third while gaining some ground on the automatic promotion places.

However, defeat could also see them fall out of the top six, with the gap to the chasing pack only two points.

The two teams meet on Friday night in an 8pm kick-off.

Should Crysencio Summerville commit to Leeds United beyond January?

Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes could be a huge determining factor in whether Summerville stays with the club.

Competing for one year in the Championship to get back to the top flight with the Whites is something Summerville must feel fine with given he opted to stay at Elland Road during the summer.

But if the team doesn’t look capable of a top two finish, that uncertainty over their Premier League hopes might convince him to seek a return to the division through the transfer market instead.

This only adds to the importance of Friday night’s trip to Leicester, as defeat would be a huge blow to their chances of a top two finish this year.