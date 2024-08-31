Wilfried Gnonto has signed a new contract at Leeds United that will keep him at the club for the next four years, and the deal does not include a release clause.

The Whites have endured a difficult summer as they saw a host of key players depart, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all departing.

It’s believed the trio had clauses as part of their contracts that allowed them to go if a certain figure was met, and that caused anger among the fan base, particularly in the case of Rutter, as Leeds only made a small profit on the attacker after he signed for Brighton.

That prompted criticism from supporters as to why the club had left themselves in a position where their star men could be picked off.

However, they won’t suffer the same way with Gnonto, as it was announced on Saturday morning that he had put pen to paper on an extension, and Fabrizio Romano crucially revealed that it doesn’t contain a release clause.

“New deal until June 2028 for Willy Gnonto at Leeds United. Agreement done and signed. No release clauses expected to be in the contract, per club sources.”

Wilfried Gnonto is key to Leeds United moving forward

There was no pressing concern about renewing Gnonto’s contract, but it is a positive statement from Leeds as Gnonto is going to be key to them moving forward.

The Italian is a quality player, especially at this level, and he is going to have a big role to play as Daniel Farke’s side look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Of course, the release clause is another bit of good news, and it’s a strategy that Leeds must continue with moving forward.

The number of players they have lost since relegation due to clauses in their contract has been ridiculous, and whilst you have sympathy that some may not have joined if that wasn’t part of the agreement, the reality is that it has harmed Leeds a lot and caused disruption.

Leeds United's transfer strategy

In the future, Leeds should ensure that release clauses aren’t part of contracts unless it’s necessary, and, even then, they must make sure the club makes a profit if a player does depart.

The Rutter sale was a small profit, and to lose so many players on loan was ridiculous, which was the case 12 months ago.

With the latter, it’s primarily down to the former regime, but the 49ers must learn and ensure the same mistakes aren’t made again. So, the Gnonto update suggests they are doing just that, and fans won’t want a repeat of what has gone on.

Now, attention can turn back to football, and that will be good for all connected to Leeds. Farke’s side have had a decent start, but he will want them to kick-on over the next few months as they target a top two finish.

Leeds are back in action this afternoon as they welcome Hull City to Elland Road.