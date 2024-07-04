Highlights PSG's interest in Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is linked to his shared agent with PSG target Lutsharel Geertruida.

Summerville is expected to depart Elland Road this summer, with multiple clubs, including Brighton, showing interest.

Leeds United's sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur strengthens their negotiating position for Summerville's potential departure.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding PSG’s interest in Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.

It has been reported that the Ligue 1 champions are weighing up a move for the Dutchman this summer.

Speculation has persisted around the 22-year-old following the Whites’ failure to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Summerville earned the EFL player of the year award after his impressive performances in Daniel Farke’s side, where he contributed 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

The likes of Brighton, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with a move, with it being expected that any deal for him this summer could be worth between £35 to 40 million.

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

PSG’s Crysencio Summerville interest

Romano has claimed that Summerville shares the same agent as PSG transfer target Lutsharel Geertruida, which led to the Leeds star being mentioned in talks with the Feyenoord defender.

He still expects the forward to depart Elland Road this summer, but believes there are a number of potential next destinations, playing down the interest from the Ligue 1 champions.

“There has been an interesting story coming out about PSG being interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville,” wrote Romano, via the Daily Briefing.

“I’ve spoken before about the expectation being for Summerville to leave Leeds after they couldn’t win promotion back to the Premier League, and I’ve also reported on Summerville to Brighton being discussed, so what about these new links with PSG?”

“My understanding is that the situation is: Summerville shares the same agents as Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

“PSG are in talks with Geertruida on personal terms, so Summerville was mentioned during talks but there’s still no negotiation ongoing between the clubs or the player’s agents.

“It’s an open race with Brighton and more clubs interested.”

Leeds United’s summer window so far

Leeds have already sold a key part of Farke’s first team squad this summer, with Archie Gray moving to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth a reported £40 million.

The Whites will be hoping to keep as many of their star players as possible, with the team eyeing another fight for promotion next season.

The arrival of Joe Rodon will be seen as a boost to their chances of a Premier League return, with the Welshman moving from Spurs in the opposite direction as Gray in a £10 million move.

Leeds have until 30 August to finalise any other transfer deals, with their opening league game set for 10 August in a home game against newly-promoted Portsmouth.

Gray sale should help Leeds in Summerville tussle

Losing Gray came as a blow to Leeds, but it does mean that the club should now have a stronger negotiating position if concrete interest arrives for Summerville.

The need to sell is no longer as big of a threat for the Whites, so they can set their own terms on potential asking price.

While PSG’s interest has been played down, there are still plenty of other teams being linked with a move.

It will be a difficult task to keep hold of him, but this development should come as positive news for supporters.

There's a long, long way to go until the end of the window, though, and there will still be plenty of interest in Summerville even if it doesn't come from the French capital.