Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to open talks for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville in the near future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League duo are yet to make any concrete offers for the Dutchman.

However, it is expected that talks will get underway soon, with speculation persisting over his future at Elland Road.

The club’s failure to gain promotion to the Premier League has only increased the scrutiny over a potential move away from the Whites this summer.

Leeds lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final, consigning them to another year in the second tier of English football.

Crysencio Summerville transfer latest amid Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Liverpool interest

Summerville is also attracting interest from Crystal Palace ahead of the transfer window opening later this month.

It is understood that the Eagles see Summerville as a potential replacement for Michael Olise, who is attracting interest from Manchester United, or Eberechi Eze - if either leave Selhurst Park.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman - who won the EFL’s Player of the Year award for last season - within the last two months, and they join Liverpool and Chelsea in the running.

Liverpool will be looking to strengthen their first team squad following their third place finish in the Premier League last year.

Arne Slot has been appointed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, and is looking to potentially bring the former Feyenoord youngster to his new club.

The Reds have been monitoring Summerville ahead of the transfer window opening, and it is believed an approach could be made soon.

Chelsea are also looking to bolster their attacking options, although it remains to be seen what kind of spending power they will have this summer.

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market in recent years, but may need to find a balance this year in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Summerville has a contract until the summer of 2026, and it is more than likely that he will be cashed in on this summer, with Leeds needing to balance the books as they prepare for another Championship season.

Crysencio Summerville’s importance to Leeds United

Summerville contributed 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship last season as the Whites finished third in the second tier standings.

A poor run of results at the end of the campaign saw Daniel Farke’s team end up six points adrift of Ipswich Town in second.

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Summerville was the team’s standout figure as they narrowly missed out on an immediate return to the top flight.

Their failure to gain a place in the first division could lead to Summerville’s exit, especially with teams in next year’s Champions League circling

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United exit is now inevitable

Summerville has proven his readiness to compete in the Premier League once again after his impressive Championship campaign.

It comes as no surprise that he is attracting interest, and the opportunity to move up a division is one he will surely pursue.

Aston Villa and Liverpool both qualified for the Champions League next season, which makes both of those clubs quite attractive propositions.

If Leeds receive an offer in the region of £30 to 40 million, then they will surely have to consider it given their current financial situation.