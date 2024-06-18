Highlights Romano reports Leeds will cash in on Summerville for £35-40 million after interest from Brighton, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Champion stats back value of Summerville who contributed 19 goals, 9 assists; a £40 million transfer would be great business for Leeds.

Leeds may lose their key man to Premier League clubs, but selling early allows time for a proper replacement and showcases club talent.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed it will take £35 to 40 million to convince Leeds United to cash in on Brighton target Crysencio Summerville.

According to Romano, Brighton have made contact with the Whites over a potential deal this summer.

The Dutchman won the EFL player of the year award for his performances in Daniel Farke’s side last season.

This has led to speculation over his future at Elland Road, especially following the club’s failure to gain promotion to the top flight.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the winger, whose contract at Leeds runs until the summer of 2026.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Summerville price tag

Romano believes it will take between £35 and 40 million to come to an agreement with Leeds for the transfer of Summerville.

He has also stressed that other clauses will also be important, such as the payment structure, with Brighton pushing hard to get the deal over the line.

“I think what you’re saying is exactly the correct fee,” said Romano, via the Daily Briefing.

“It will be around £35 and 40 million.

“It’s also going to be important, things like the payment terms, how many years to pay the fee, and all these kinds of details will be important in this negotiation.

“I have a sense that they hope to get close to a deal done for something around £35m/40m, so that could be the price.

“I think the next few days will be important to see how this contest will go because I think the timing of this deal will be really important.

“If Brighton will not be able to reach an agreement in the next two, three weeks, maybe these big clubs could appear and so it could be complicated to convince the player.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen; but for sure, Brighton are going very strong on this one.”

Summerville’s importance to Leeds

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Summerville signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth a reported £1.3 million from Dutch giants Feyenoord.

It took the winger a couple of years to grow into an important part of the squad, but he has become their key man under Farke.

He contributed 19 goals and nine assists from 43 appearances in the Championship last season, as the Whites finished third in the table.

Failure to gain promotion could lead to his exit from Elland Road, with the team losing 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final in May.

£35 to 40 million would be good business for Leeds

Given he was signed for just £1.3 million, a deal worth close to £40 million would be really good business for Leeds.

To sell a player for that much while still in the Championship shows just how talented and highly-rated Summerville has become.

The Whites have developed the youngster quite well, which is also a good advertisement for the likes of Archie Gray, and other players coming through at the club.

While it would obviously be a blow to lose someone of his quality, Summerville has earned the chance to move back up to the Premier League with his performances in the last year.

Cashing in early in the window may be a smart move from Leeds as it will allow them time to properly replace the Dutchman.