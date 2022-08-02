Leeds United eyeing up transfer swoop for Watford player

Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr has emerged on Leeds United‘s transfer radar as a replacement for Raphinha, reports French publication Foot Mercato.

The Senegal international has a price-tag of €35 million (£29.2 million) set by the Hornets according to the report, and now Leeds have entered the race for his services.

Sarr was a regular in Watford’s last Championship season in 2020-21, staying with the Hertfordshire outfit following their relegation from the Premier League, and he netted 13 times in 39 appearances that season in the second tier in what was an immediate return to the top flight.

And despite starting – and bagging an assist for the winning goal – against Sheffield United on Monday night in Watford’s curtain-raiser, Rob Edwards may not be able to hold on to the 24-year-old this time around.

Leeds are looking for a predominantly right-sided player to take the place of Raphinha, who departed Elland Road earlier in the summer to join Spanish giants Barcelona.

Sarr has played 50 Premier League matches for Watford spanning across two campaigns, scoring 10 goals.

The Verdict

Like a few other players in the Watford team right now – notably Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro – Sarr is probably at that level where he is too good to be staying in the Championship and needs to be in the top flight of English football.

As we saw in the 2020-21 season though, that will only happen if Watford’s valuation is met – they’re not afraid to keep the forward at the club.

Sarr clearly didn’t kick up much of a fuss the last time the Hornets were in this situation, but the interest of Leeds could be a head-turner at this stage in his career.

With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon in November, it’s perhaps more important now that Sarr is playing at the highest level possible, and with Leeds having a very passionate and large fanbase, this move could be appealing for him.