Leeds United eyeing up transfer swoop for talented Derby County man

Leeds United hold a firm interest in Derby County teenager Louie Sibley and could be ready to strike a deal, according to Football Insider.

There’s been a lot of interest in Jason Knight already this month, with multiple Premier League clubs tracking the Ireland international’s progress at Pride Park.

But Sibley seems to have flown under the radar after bursting onto the scene in the 2019/20 campaign.

Sibley made headlines after grabbing a hat-trick in a 3-2 away win at Millwall last season in just his second Rams start – a performance which alerted many top teams to his talents.

The 19-year-old has scored just one goal since then, and unlike the back end of the previous season Sibley hasn’t been able to hold down a regular place in the first team line-up.

But that doesn’t hide the fact that he’s still extremely talented, and Leeds have reportedly held an interest since the summer of 2020, but the Elland Road hierarchy were put off by Derby’s apparently £10 million asking price.

It looks like Marcelo Bielsa may be back in for Sibley though, although Football Insider state that Leeds may end up waiting until the summer to fully reinvigorate their interest.

The Verdict

Bielsa has a keen eye for a young talent, as proven with his pursuit of Dan James when at Swansea and the emergence of players at Leeds such as Jamie Shackleton and Ilian Meslier.

Sibley hasn’t hit the heights of his brief purple patch from last season, but at 19 years of age he’s bound to be inconsistent.

With Leeds also apparently interested in Knight, you’d think that they’d only go for one of the pair, and there seems to be more of a battle for the Ireland star than there is Sibley, so the pursuit of the latter could go under the radar and could be a great pick-up for the Yorkshire outfit if they can get a deal done this month or in the summer.