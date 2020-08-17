Leeds United eyeing up transfer move for £5m-rated 24-year-old

Leeds United are interested in signing Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes, according to reports from The Sun.

The Whites have slowly began to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League, with Jack Harrison returning on loan from Manchester City for a third time, and Joe Gelhardt joining from Wigan.

According to The Sun, Leeds are now monitoring Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes, who has caught the eye after a number of impressive performances for the Norwegian side.

Aursnes has made a total of 134 appearances for Molde, scoring 19 goals from midfield. This season, he scored three times and set up two goals in 23 games across all competitions.

The Sun claim that Aursnes, whose contract expires in December 2021, is attracting interest from Leeds and Toulouse, and will be available to sign for around £5m this summer.

Operating as a defensive midfielder, Aursnes would add depth in the centre of the park, with Adam Forshaw’s injury problems putting pressure on Kalvin Phillips to perform in every game this term.

The Verdict

Aursnes looks to be a good talent who has established himself as a top player in Norway.

He plays as a defensive midfielder and could provide cover for Phillips, who certainly needs competition for his place in the middle of the park.

He’s at a good age and has racked up an impressive number of appearances, and knowing how well Bielsa develops these kind of players, he could be a great signing.