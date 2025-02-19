Leeds United have shortlisted four different striker options ahead of the summer transfer window, including Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor.

According to a report from journalist Ben Jacobs for TEAMtalk, the Whites are in the process of drawing up targets as they draw ever closer to a return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side took a big step towards earning a top two finish on Monday evening with a dramatic, late 2-1 win over fourth-placed Sunderland.

They could even potentially have one foot in the top flight already if they can repeat that result when they face Sheffield United in their next league fixture, with the Blades just two points behind them in second spot.

Leeds United shortlist four strikers for summer including Wilson Isidor & Josh Sargent

Leeds are looking to bolster their attacking options next season, and have already turned their attention to shortlisting names months before the summer market officially opens.

It has been reported that Isidor is among the names being considered, with the forward enjoying a standout campaign with the Black Cats.

Wilson Isidor's stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 19th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.46 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.41 Shots 2.70 Assists 0.04 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.49 Shot-creating actions 1.66

The 24-year-old has contributed 12 goals and one assist to Régis Le Bris’ side since joining the Wearside outfit in the summer, putting them in a strong spot for promotion, whether that is automatically or through the play-offs.

Southampton’s Cameron Archer remains a target, having been unable to secure a deal for the player in January despite reports of January interest.

It’s believed that the 23-year-old is keen on a move to Elland Road, but it remains to be seen whether the Saints can be convinced to part ways with the player this summer, with both clubs likely to be swapping divisions as it stands.

Norwich City’s Josh Sargent is also understood to be on the club’s shortlist, with Farke having previously worked with the player when he was in charge at Carrow Road.

Sargent has recently returned from an injury layoff and has scored five goals in as many Championship appearances, and if the Canaries are playing Championship football once more next season, the American is likely going to attract significant interest.

Another potential target is OGC Nice forward Evann Guessand, who has netted nine times in Ligue 1 this season, as well as notching six assists - the 23-year-old is an Ivory Coast international.

Premier League promotion will make Leeds an attractive proposition for Wilson Isidor and co

Leeds do have Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe to lead the line this year, but at least one of those could leave in the summer, particularly Bamford, who hasn't been getting game-time at all, plus has suffered from injuries.

A pursuit of Archer would appear inevitable given how the January window played out, and it’s been reported they may go for him and one other due to his ability to play deeper.

Isidor or Sargent both won’t be cheap, but the opportunity to move to Leeds would be tempting as they will be an exciting project to join if they are in the top flight next year - although the former could also be playing Premier League football with Sunderland and that would surely put him off United's shortlist.

Guessand has performed well in Ligue 1 this year, but would be more of an unknown quantity in English football, so could prove a riskier option at this stage than a Sargent or Isidor, but he is doing it in a top flight division.