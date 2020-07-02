Leeds United eyeing transfer swoop for Argentinian pair

Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Argentinian pair Matias Zaracho and Lucas Martinez Quarta according to Doble Amarilla.

Quarta has been a regular for Argentinian giants River Plate, and has gone on to earn two senior caps for his country after impressing in recent seasons.

Whilst Zaracho is also wanted by Marcelo Bielsa’s side heading into the summer transfer window, but has also been attracting interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

The midfielder has made 22 appearances this season for Racing Club, and has caught the eye having scored five goals and been on hand to provide three assists.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for the pair, with Leeds well in contention to win a long-awaited promotion into the Premier League.

The Whites are sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into the final six matches of this year’s campaign.

Leeds are next in action on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, with the Lancashire-based side eager to finish in the top-six this term.

Can you name these Leeds United players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Who is this Leeds player? Illan Meslier Ben White Gaetano Berardi Patrick Bamford

The Verdict:

You have to trust Bielsa’s judgement on this one.

With Zaracho attracting interest from a reputable club in AC Milan, he’s clearly a player that has a bright future ahead of him if recent performances are anything to go by this season.

Whilst Quarta has impressed me with River Plate, and it would be somewhat of a coup if Leeds were able to reach an agreement to land his signature in the summer.

Leeds will definitely need to add to their squad if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League, and signing the Argentinian pair would be a smart move.