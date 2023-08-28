Highlights Leeds United are considering signing Luke Thomas to fill their left-back position in the transfer window.

Sam Byram's injury has left Leeds with limited options at left-back, and Thomas is a potential replacement.

Thomas has fallen out of favor at Leicester City and is keen to explore the possibility of playing first-team football, making him an ideal signing for Leeds.

Leeds United are interested in signing Leicester City defender Luke Thomas, according to TEAMtalk.

Recruiting a left-back is said to be a priority for the Whites with just days remaining in the transfer window and Thomas is "one of the names under consideration".

Leo Hjelde began the season at left-back for Leeds before being replaced by Sam Byram, but Byram was forced off in the first half of the 4-3 win at Ipswich Town on Saturday with an adductor injury and it is unknown how long he will be sidelined for, with manager Daniel Farke admitting it is a blow to lose the 29-year-old.

"Well, first of all, it feels a bit like right now we're in the season and if you think ‘thank God no sucker punch’, comes another sucker punch. Sam has been brilliant so far and this moment there was an injury. He was even last games one of our best performers," Farke told LeedsLive.

Byram's injury further depletes Farke's options at left-back with Junior Firpo also currently out injured and he is not expected to return until mid-September.

The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has confirmed Thomas is one potential option at left-back along with Burnley defender Charlie Taylor, who began his career at Elland Road.

What is the latest on Luke Thomas' Leicester City future?

Thomas came through the Leicester academy and made his debut against Sheffield United in July 2020.

He went on to feature regularly under Brendan Rodgers and made 24 appearances in all competitions last season as the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.

However, he has fallen out of favour following Enzo Maresca's arrival at the King Power Stadium and he is yet to make an appearance this campaign, with Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle being preferred at left-back.

Thomas has one year remaining on his contract at the club, and he could be allowed to depart before the closure of the transfer window, with talkSPORT claiming last week that the 22-year-old is "keen to play first-team football and may explore the possibility of heading out on loan".

Would Luke Thomas be a good signing for Leeds United?

Thomas would be an excellent signing for the Whites.

He is a player with huge potential who has proven his ability at Premier League level previously, so he would be a more than capable performer in the Championship.

Thomas is unlucky not to receive more game time at Leicester, but with Doyle performing well at left-back and James Justin able to play in that position, his minutes are likely to remain limited at the King Power Stadium.

Byram will be a big miss for Leeds as he has performed well since his return to Elland Road this summer, but Thomas would be a good replacement.

It was a hugely impressive win for the Whites at Ipswich over the weekend and much of the focus over the coming days will be about keeping hold of the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, but Farke will also be keen to strengthen for what looks set to be a promotion push this season.