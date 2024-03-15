This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michy Batshuayi has emerged as a potential transfer option for Leeds United this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, the forward is attracting interest from the Whites ahead of the market reopening at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old currently plies his trade with Fenerbahce, where he has contributed eight goals from 20 league appearances this term (all stats from Fbref).

But the forward has made just one start, with game time becoming more limited following the summer arrival of Edin Dzeko.

Leeds United's attacking options

Leeds United's Striker Stats - All Competitions Player Name League Goals Assists Joel Piroe 11 2 Patrick Bamford 8 2 Georginio Rutter 7 16 Mateo Joseph 2 0 Stats Correct As Of March 15, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

Leeds have the likes of Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe to choose from in their ranks at the moment, with youngster Mateo Joseph also in reserve.

But increased competition could be what Farke wants if the club gains promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Here, some of our FLW writers give their verdict on whether Batshuayi would be a good addition to the Leeds squad this summer…

Batshuayi could be solid squad option for Leeds

Declan Harte

Batshuayi’s previous stint in English football wasn’t the most convincing, and Leeds shouldn’t be looking to sign him as a regular starter.

However, there could be something behind bringing him in as a secondary option to help fill out the squad.

Bamford has had his injury issues in recent years, and Piroe hasn’t been quite as impressive in the second half of the campaign as in the first.

So, bringing in extra cover and competition through the free agent market could be a smart way to improve the squad.

If the 53-cap international is willing to accept wages in line with a second-choice player then this could be a worthwhile pursuit for the Yorkshire side.

Batshuayi has scored eight goals from just 440 minutes of game time in the Turkish league this season, so he is obviously comfortable with making a big impact with limited game time.

Bringing someone with Premier League experience into the squad if the team gains promotion could also be smart, as the overhaul of the team last year saw a number of players with top flight experience depart Elland Road.

Ben Wignall

Even though Leeds have plenty of creative options at their disposal, including Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, you feel as though they may lack that out-and-out Premier League-quality number nine if they do get promoted.

Rutter is a player that doesn't exactly lead the line and he likes to drop deep and wide and carry the ball, and the same could be said of Joel Piroe too.

Patrick Bamford is the only senior poacher-type striker, but there will of course be question marks over his quality when it comes to stepping back up to the top flight of English football, as he's clearly not the same player that hit the back of the net 17 times at that level in 2020-21.

Batshuayi has plenty of experience in top level competitions - both for club and country - but a return to England would see him command a big wage you would think.

Clubs around Europe will likely be looking at the Belgian as a potential addition on a free transfer, but I think Leeds should swerve this move altogether and try to target a younger striker in his 20's who could lead the line for years to come.