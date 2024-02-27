Highlights Leeds United giving young talent like Cotcher a chance to prove himself amid competition from top clubs.

Cotcher's versatility as a forward and success at Sunderland's youth level makes him an attractive prospect.

Sunderland could receive compensation if Cotcher secures a contract with a new club, highlighting their role in his development.

Leeds United have taken youngster Mason Cotcher on trial as they consider offering the forward a contract.

Mason Crotcher’s career so far

It’s highly likely that most Whites fans will be unaware of the 17-year-old, but he does have a good reputation in the game at youth level, having impressed with Sunderland over the years.

Cotcher is primarily a striker, but he can also occupy a wide forward position, and he registered ten goal involvements in 19 games for the Black Cats’ U18 side last season.

Tony Mowbray, who was in charge at the Stadium of Light at the time, had even included Cotcher in the first-team squad for an FA Cup tie, as they looked to keep the player on Wearside.

However, an agreement wasn’t reached with the teenager, so he departed in the summer and has been on the lookout for a new club since then.

But, it’s not for a lack of interest, as Cotcher is thought to have been on the radar of Manchester United, Brighton and Rangers, whilst he also spent time with Arsenal.

Related Chelsea v Leeds United: Latest team news, TV/Live stream, FA Cup tickets, kick-off time All the latest team news and information regarding Leeds United's trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Leeds United take Mason Cotcher on trial

Now though, it’s Leeds who are taking a closer look at Cotcher, as the Sunderland Echo revealed that he has been spending time at Thorp Arch as he looks to earn a contract, and he scored the winner against the Black Cats during a recent fixture.

“Former Sunderland youth teamer Mason Cotcher played for Leeds United's under-18s on trial recently - and scored against his old team.

“Sunderland did try to keep hold of Cotcher but were unsuccessful in their attempts with the player heading to Manchester United on trial during January before moving on to Leeds United. Cotcher started and scored the only goal of the game as Leeds under-18s defeated Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League under-18 north competition."

Leeds continue to focus on youth

Obviously, Cotcher wouldn’t be brought in with the first-team in mind initially, but it would continue a theme in recent years of Leeds improving their development sides.

Arguably the biggest success story of this is Crysencio Summerville, who joined as a teenager from Feyenoord and is now a key part of the first-team and his value has increased substantially since his arrival.

This shows there will be a pathway to the first team at Elland Road, which makes them an attractive option for players, although that could be harder if they are promoted to the Premier League this season, which looks a real possibility.

Championship Table (As it stands February 27th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

Sunderland would be due compensation

It should be noted that Sunderland are in line for compensation if Cotcher does sign for a new club, even though he has left.

Due to his age, Cotcher had not yet signed a professional deal, which means that he was free to move clubs, but Sunderland would be due a sum for their role in his development.

If whichever club signs Cotcher failed to agree a fee with Sunderland, a tribunal would set a figure to be paid.