Leeds United are considering a move for Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber.

According to Leeds All Over, the Premier League side are set for major changes behind the scenes this summer.

Victor Orta held the role at the Whites up until earlier this week, having now left the club by mutual consent.

Majority owner Andrea Radrizzani is reportedly very involved in the process of finding a successor to Orta.

Would Stuart Webber be a good appointment at Leeds United?

Webber has been with Norwich since 2017 and has overseen the appointments of Daniel Farke, Dean Smith, and David Wagner as manager.

The Canaries have earned Premier League promotion twice under his stewardship as sporting director, while also suffering relegation both times.

Webber was previously linked with a move to Chelsea earlier this season but remained at Carrow Road.

The 39-year-old has also previously worked at Huddersfield Town as director of football, as well as Wolves, QPR, Liverpool, and Wrexham in other recruitment roles.

Radrizzani is said to be an admirer of Webber and could look to make a move for the Englishman in the near future.

However, everything remains up in the air at Elland Road and the ownership of the club is set to change depending on their league status for next season.

A big summer ahead for Leeds?

The San Francisco 49ers are set to complete their purchase of Leeds in the summer if they can remain in the Premier League.

But the team is only sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference at the moment and next up is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Sam Allardyce has been appointed with the remit of keeping the team in the top flight with just four games to go.

Meanwhile, Norwich go into their final game of the Championship season on Monday with nothing to play for.

Wagner’s side are 12th and unable to secure a top six finish, meaning the club will be in the second tier again next year.

How big of a blow would Webber’s potential departure from Norwich be?

Webber has been instrumental in the building of the current squad and making the team competitive in recent years.

While supporters have been unhappy with the progress of the team this season, there is no denying that Norwich did well to punch above their weight in the recent past by securing two Premier League promotions.

The opportunity to work at Leeds may prove an exciting challenge for Webber.

The sporting director may also feel now is the right time to make a change, which would be a big blow to Norwich given there is a clear indication from the club that the squad is in need of a refresh this summer, which Webber would likely play a big role in overseeing.