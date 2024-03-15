Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi for added attacking depth.

Michy Batshuayi is attracting transfer interest from Leeds United ahead of the summer window.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, the forward could be set for a return to English football at the end of the campaign.

The Belgian previously played for Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the Premier League before making the switch to Fenerbahce in 2022.

The 30-year-old has played 39 times in the Super Lig since joining the side, but has struggled for consistent game time this year, making only one start (all stats from Fbref).

However, despite the lack of starts, he has contributed eight goals and one assist from only 440 minutes played.

Leeds United’s Michy Batshuayi interest

It has been reported that Leeds are weighing up a move for the striker this summer.

The Whites are competing for promotion to the Premier League, and could look to bolster their attacking options should they earn a place back in the top flight.

Batshuayi’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, meaning he will be available as a free agent.

This makes him an enticing option to come into the squad, adding Premier League experience to the dressing room.

It is expected that the Yorkshire outfit will make an approach for the forward at the end of the season, when their league status for next year will be known.

Daniel Farke’s side currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot behind Leicester City, but also face competition from Ipswich Town and Southampton in the race for a top two position.

Batshuayi’s previous stints in England saw him struggle to break into Chelsea’s first team squad, making 48 league appearances during his six-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

Two separate loan moves to Selhurst Park saw him contribute seven goals from 29 league appearances in the top flight for the Eagles.

The forward has also been capped 53 times for the Belgium national team, where he has scored 27 goals.

Leeds United's attacking options

Leeds United's striker options 2023/24 - (per Fbref.com) Player Name League Goals Assists Joel Piroe 11 2 Patrick Bamford 7 1 Georginio Rutter 6 14

Leeds have a number of strong attacking options in their ranks already, with Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter all competing for game time.

Piroe joined the club from Swansea City last summer and immediately cemented himself as a key part of Farke’s squad.

However, Bamford’s resurgence in 2024 has seen the Dutchman’s game time become more limited.

This increased competition for places in the team has proven beneficial to the side’s promotion hopes, with Bamford scoring seven in his last 10 league appearances, whilst Rutter remains a strong creative figure.

Batshuayi as a free agent could make sense for Leeds

While Batshuayi isn’t someone that should be relied upon to be a starting striker for Leeds next season, this could be a solid move to bolster their options up front.

Adding some extra depth could be useful, as injuries and rotation will be important to get on top of, if the Whites are back in the Premier League.

As a free agent, it would be a relatively low cost deal to complete, depending on the size of his wage demands, and, as mentioned, it would ensure the team’s depth of options for the season with some experience.

The squad has seen a lot of overhaul in the last year too, so adding some top flight experience to the dressing room wouldn’t be the worst idea either.