Leeds United eyeing fresh transfer swoop for 29-goal forward

Leeds United are eyeing a transfer swoop for Girona forward Cristhian Stuani according to a report from El Observador.

Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly keen on signing the striker ahead of the new season, having been impressed with his performances during the 2019/20 season.

Stuani scored 29 goals in 36 appearances for Girona in La Liga 2 during the 2019/20 season, and it appears as though he has a decision to make on his future with the Spanish club heading into the new league campaign.

The 33-year-old has experience of playing in the Premier League, having featured for Middlesbrough for two seasons, after helping them gain promotion into the top-flight in the 2015/16 season.

Leeds will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship in convincing style this term.

The Whites finished top of the second tier standings, and more importantly, they finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, which certainly makes for impressive reading.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Whites, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to add much-needed strength in depth to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict:

This is a deal that would make sense.

Stuani has caught the eye with some impressive showings with Girona, and has experience of playing in English football, having been on the books with Middlesbrough earlier in his career.

Leeds definitely need a player to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot next season, and I think Stuani could be the ideal player to do just that.

Added competition for places is never a bad thing, and Bielsa will be hoping that any new arrivals can see an even bigger improvement in performances as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.