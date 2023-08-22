Highlights Leeds United are considering signing attacker Jonathan Paintsil from Genk.

It is thought that the Ghana international could be available for a fee in the region of £8.5million.

Southampton have also been linked with Paintsil, in a potential swap deal involving striker Paul Onuachu.

Leeds United are interested in signing striker Jonathan Paintsil from Genk.

That's according to a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (22/08, 16:49), who say that the Ghana international is one of several atacking targets the club are looking at.

Strikers still on the agenda for Leeds

Despite seeing last season's top scorer Rodrigo leave the club this summer, and with Patrick Bamford still out injured amid the club's general struggle for goals in recent times, Leeds are yet to sign a striker in the transfer window.

That therefore, looks like being a key priority for the club before the market closes at the end of this month, especially with a slow start on the pitch seeing them take just two points from their first three games of the Championship season.

Now however, it seems as though one option the Elland Road club could look to in an attempt to boost their attacking firepower, is Paintsil.

Who is Joseph Paintsil?

Born in Ghana, Painstil first spell of European football came in the 2017/18 season, when he scored ten goals in 25 games during a loan spell with Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

The attacker then joined Genk in the summer of 2018, and has since scored 32 goals in 143 games for the Belgian side. During that time, Paintsil also had a loan spell with Ankaragucu in Turkey, where he found the net 11 times in 33 games.

Now it seems as though that form is starting to attract the attention of those at Elland Road, who are looking to add to Leeds' attacking options.

What is the situation with Leeds interest in Paintsil?

According to this latest update, Paintsil is now attracting interest from Leeds, as they continue their search for more options in their forward line.

The 25-year-old is said to be one of a number of forward options that the Elland Road club are looking at to fill that role.

It is thought that Genk could accept a fee in the region of £8.5million for the sale of Paintsil before the window closes at the end of this month.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on the attacker's contract with Genk, securing his future with the Belgian club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That of course, means that Paintsil's current club are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the forward over the course of the next few days.

Potential Southampton competition for Leeds in Paintsil transfer race

It is worth noting that Leeds may not be the only club keen to bring Paintsil to the Championship during this summer's transfer window.

Reports have also suggested that Southampton are interested in the Ghanaian, and could even be involved in a swap deal that would see Paul Onuachu return to Genk after struggling since joining the Saints back in January, with Painstil taking his place in Russell Martin's side.