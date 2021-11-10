Leeds United eye Nottingham Forest man: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

It isn’t surprising in the slightest that Leeds United are keen to bring in Brennan Johnson on a deal from Nottingham Forest, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old came up through the ranks at the City Ground and after a smattering of appearances for their first-team side, he was shipped out on loan to Lincoln, where he was able to show just how talented he really is.

As part of a team that challenged at the top end of their table, he featured heavily and scored frequently too and became an important part of their starting eleven. Proving he could cut it in the third tier, he was thrown straight into the mix at Forest upon his return and hasn’t looked back since.

Have Leeds United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Leicester City Higher Lower

Is it a good potential move?

The youngster has been a regular for the Championship team since the summer and has already caught the eye. 17 appearances have brought three goals and four assists and his dribbling, vision and control have struck fear into the heart of opposition defences already and he is still only at the beginning of his career.

It’s no wonder then that he is viewed as a good prospect by many – and that there is now interest in his services from higher up the pyramid. Leeds are reportedly sniffing around him now according to Football Insider and it would certainly be a very shrewd move by the club if they were to snap him up.

Would he start?

Johnson represents not only a player who has the potential to get even better and become a very solid Premier League player but he has already proven he has the capability to do a job for them now if they so wanted

. He took to League One like a duck to water, returned to his parent team and has now excelled a league higher, as though it was nothing to him.

The top flight represents an even bigger step up – but given time, patience and coaching, he could easily cut it in the Premier League and could arguably step in and do a job now if they signed him.

What does he offer?

For someone who isn’t predominantly a centre forward either (although he can play there and is quite versatile in terms of the attacking positions he can fill) he possesses a superb finishing touch.

He may not have the goal rate of a player like Ivan Toney or Aleksandar Mitrovic but he is a different type of player. He has that clinical finish that a team would like in a player but he is also able to create chances out of nothing for himself and his teammates and his ability to take on players and beat them is superb for a player of his age.

If Leeds sign him then, he would prove to be a solid attacking addition. He may not be ‘exceptional’ Premier League quality yet if he moved but it’s arguable that, based on his talent, he isn’t far off.

He also has the ability to improve and get even better – and given a bigger platform to perform on every week and given regular action, the sky could be the limit for the youngster.