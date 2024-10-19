Josuha Guilavogui is reportedly an option Daniel Farke and Leeds United are considering as they look for cover in defensive midfield areas without Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

The Welshman is out until close to January; meanwhile, Gruev may not be back in the first-team until closer to March, which leaves Leeds in a difficult situation regarding their deeper midfield options. Of course, Farke still has Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell to call upon, but there is very little beyond that given Charlie Crew's age and lack of seniority.

The two serious knee injuries threaten to derail their promotion hopes, and the only way to source more experienced cover is by looking into free agents, which Farke has since admitted could be an avenue Leeds look to explore. Guilavogui has emerged as a possible transfer target for Leeds, per Leeds Live.

Speaking prior to Leeds' game against Sheffield United on Friday, Leeds' boss explained the latest regarding his stance on free agents: "We’re having a deeper look into the free agent market.

"We have a few ideas and we’re carefully optimistic we’ll be able to bring in a good solution in the upcoming days or weeks.

"It won’t last a few more weeks, we won’t bring a player at the end of November. If we make a decision it will be pretty quickly. I spoke about challenges in October and I’m not usually a big fan but the situation is a bit special and unique.

"Sometimes you need a Plan B and not be so strict. I think we have to be professional and check it. It would definitely be beneficial.

"If we haven’t brought a player in the next two weeks, then we won’t bring a player in at all."

Leeds eye move for Josuha Guilavogui

The only way for Leeds to add more experience and depth to their side from now until January is by exploring the free agent market, and the current injury crisis threatens to undermine their season as they are currently in the midst of worrying about multiple areas of the squad.

Leeds Live state that Guilavogui could be an option, and the ex-France international has extensive experience at the highest level in Europe, with over 200 appearances in the Bundesliga and over 100 in Ligue 1. Not only that, but he has spent the majority of his career operating as a defensive midfielder, but he has also been deployed at centre-back as well.

The report states that he is one of several players Farke has taken an interest in since the club began looking at the free agent market. Following the win over Sheffield United, a photo circulated on X of the midfielder with a Leeds supporter, and club sources have reportedly indicated he is among the free agents being considered.

He spent most of his career with Wolfsburg in Germany, but he has also spent time in his career with Saint-Etienne, Bordeaux, Mainz, and even briefly with Atletico Madrid. His most recent club was Mainz, but Guilavogui was not a regular there after departing Wolfsburg.

Former Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyate had been on the radar, but a deal didn’t materialise following a failed medical, and Football Insider have revealed that Leeds turned their attention to Christoph Kramer. But that was not the only midfield link to emerge, with ex-Arsenal and Villarreal man, Francis Coquelin, also named as an option to fill the void.

The 33-year-old was said to be training with Farke's team, according to TeamTalk. However, FLW sources have revealed that moves for either of those players are wide of the mark currently, and that neither player has trained with the first-team at Thorp Arch. Meanwhile, Farke is an admirer of the former Bundesliga man, Guilavogui.

Leeds' midfield depth

It is asking plenty of Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell to remain fit until the New Year, and potentially during the busy Christmas schedule as well. Ampadu and Gruev's concerns seriously threaten Leeds' chances of success, and ultimately, promotion this season.

There still remains multiple options available that they could also sign if the club's resources are stretched thin until January, but they must be the right fit and tick the boxes Leeds require. The main issue with some midfield options is whether they have defensive solidity to deputise in midfield in Ampadu and Gruev's place.

Tanaka and Rothwell are similar in a ball-playing and tempo sense, thus Leeds require a different type and someone with the ability to ease the burden on Leeds' back four. There are genuinely good players who can impact Leeds' first-team squad who are available in the market.

The likes of Kramer, Etienne Capoue, and Coquelin are all alternative options that the Whites could and should be eyeing up over the next few weeks. However, Guilavogui has the ability to operate in two different roles where Leeds are short of numbers and would perhaps be a sensible pick up.

Despite a fantastic in over Sheffield United, Joe Rodon is one yellow away from a suspension and Max Wöber is out injured, making a move for Guilavogui even more logical in the short-term as well.