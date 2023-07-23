Highlights Leeds United are reportedly interested in Palmeiras left-back Joaquin Piquerez.

Reports suggest that the club have made contact regarding the player, but that the Brazilian club are not keen on a sale.

Piquerez is a 24-year-old left-back with nine international caps for Uruguay to his name.

With Daniel Farke's arrival at Leeds United coming deep into the summer, the club are yet to fully get going in the transfer market.

Indeed, from the outside looking in, there was expected to be a flurry of transfer activity following the club's relegation and following Farke's arrival. However, so far, there hasn't been a huge deal in terms of permanent exits and incomings.

The one arrival so far this summer has been Ethan Ampadu, who has joined the Whites on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

It seems, though, that boss Daniel Farke has further signings lined up, with one of them potentially having been revealed.

Latest Leeds United transfer news

That is according to Uruguayan outlet Torcedores, via TEAMTalk, who report that Leeds have made contact with Brazilian club Palmeiras regarding highly-rated left-back Joaquin Piquerez.

It is claimed that new Leeds boss Daniel Farke wants a new left-back at the club, with Junior Firpo a wanted man.

In what could be considered bad news for Leeds, though, the Uruguayan report claims that Palmeiras are not keen on a sale.

In fact, it is claimed that the club's board are looking to rule out a sale completely after being bombarded with interest for a number of their players.

Whether or not their stance changes if Leeds were to make a formal offer remains to be seen.

Who is Joaquin Piquerez?

As touched upon above, Joaquin Piquerez is a left-back currently playing his football for Brazilian club Palmeiras.

That was not always the case, though.

As you might expect given that he is Uruguayan and not Brazilian, the 24-year-old's career began back in his homeland for Defensor Sporting Club.

Piquerez would spend three seasons at the club as a senior player, making 33 appearances before moving on to CA River Plate Montevideo.

There he spent just one season before it was time to move on again, this time to CA Penarol - a club that boast 46 Uruguayan Championships.

For Penarol, Piquerez made 53 appearances before the move to Palmeiras materialised in 2021.

Since then, the 24-year-old has made 101 appearances for the Brazilian outfit, including many in the Copa Libertadores.

Piquerez is also a full Uruguayan international, with nine caps to his name for his country.

His debut came in 2021, and interestingly, his most recent cap came under former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, now in charge of the Uruguayan national team.

How long does Joaquin Piquerez have left on his contract at Palmeiras?

Palmeiras are in a decent position contractually when it comes to the future of the 24-year-old in the sense that they are under no immediate pressure to sell.

That is because Piquerez still has two-years left on his current deal with the club.

Indeed, the left-back is contracted to Palmeiras until 2025, according to Transfermarkt.

How much would Joaquin Piquerez cost Leeds United?

At this stage, there has been no mention of any possible transfer fee or valuation.

Therefore, for now, it is unknown what sort of fee it would take for Leeds United to get their man.