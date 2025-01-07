Leeds United have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, as the Whites aim to bolster their squad to consolidate an automatic promotion push.

A report published by Leeds United News has claimed there is a possibility that Leeds’ transfer plans may change given a recent poor run of form, and it is now believed the West Yorkshire club are in the market for a new number nine, with Latte Lath attracting their interest.

Despite still being at the summit of the Championship table, dropped points in the last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Hull City have raised concerns that a dip in results is imminent for Leeds, with the club looking to rectify that issue by adding more goals to the top end of the pitch.

Leeds United linked with Emmanuel Latte Lath move

It appears as though Leeds are going all out to secure a place back in the Premier League next season, with Latte Lath high on their radar during the January transfer window.

The report from Leeds United News also states that the club faces significant Premier League competition for the Ivorian, with the likes of West Ham, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City among the clubs battling for his signature.

The 26-year-old has netted 10 times in 26 Championship games, which is as many goals as current Leeds forward Joel Piroe has managed to secure so far this season.

Top goalscorers - EFL Championship 2024/25 (as per BBC Sport) Player Name Team Goals Assists Played Goals per 90 minutesGoals per 90 Minutes per GoalMPG Goal Conversion 1 Borja Sainz Norwich 15 3 26 0.59 153 19% 2 Josh Maja West Brom 12 2 26 0.52 173 25% 3 Joel Piroe Leeds United 10 5 26 0.63 142 22% 3 Emmanuel Latte Lath Middlesbrough 10 2 26 0.57 158 21%

Latte Lath has been an excellent purchase by Boro, who moved to the Riverside Stadium from Atalanta last summer. He remains under contract until 2027, while the club have an option to extend his deal by a further year, so his price tag won’t be cheap if Leeds are to win the battle for the goalscoring forward.

Meanwhile, Leeds United News’ report also outlines that the Whites have Coventry City’s Ben Sheaf on their radar, while Burnley duo Josh Brownhill and Mike Tresor are also thought highly of, but the move for the pair seems unlikely at this stage.

Leeds United move for Emmanuel Latte Lath could prove fruitful

Latte Lath has been a standout star in red and white so far this season, ranking as the third-highest goal scorer in the second tier, narrowly behind Josh Maja and Borja Sainz.

Reaching double figures for goals just over the halfway period of the season shows the clinical eye for goal the frontman possesses, and completing this transfer would surely stand Leeds in good stead to go all the way and return to the promised land.

Despite Piroe netting frequently, the likes of Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph are not stepping up to the plate, and adding another forward to the mix in Latte Lath would strengthen competition and maintain the goals up front if the Dutchman was to pick up a lengthy injury.

However, interest from the Premier League is sure to place Leeds down the pecking order of Latte Lath’s preference, so the club may have to play the waiting game and be patient until the end of the window to secure what would be a statement signing.