Leeds United are keeping tabs on Swedish defender Daniel Svensson ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt, the Whites are monitoring the situation surrounding the left-back before the winter market opens in the new year.

Svensson is currently plying his trade in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland, where he has become a key part of the side.

The 22-year-old has started all 16 league games so far this season, contributing one assist in the Danish Superliga.

The defender has earned his way into the Sweden national team off the back of his performances, playing a role in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in the October international break last month.

Daniel Svensson - FC Nordsjaelland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 22 (16) 0 (2) 2021-22 27 (10) 1 (0) 2022-23 29 (17) 2 (2) 2023-24 32 (31) 2 (8) 2024-25 16 0 (1) As of November 25th

Leeds United eye Daniel Svensson

Leeds are reportedly in the mix for Svensson ahead of the January transfer window.

The Whites will be looking to make additions that can boost their chances of automatic promotion this season.

Victory over Swansea City on Sunday afternoon moved the Yorkshire outfit into first place in the table after 16 games, but winter market signings could still prove a decisive factor in the battle for a top two given how close the competition is at this stage.

It has previously been reported by Teamtalk that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the player’s situation, meaning any route to signing him may not be straightforward.

It has been claimed that there is also interest from teams across Europe, including France, Germany and Spain.

Now Leeds are set to join the race to his permanent signature, although it remains to be seen whether a move can be agreed as early as this January.

It is also unclear whether the full-back would be willing to make the move to the Championship at this stage of his career, particularly with so much attention surrounding his future.

Leeds United’s potential January plans

Leeds will be looking to make improvements to their first team squad in January as long as the budget allows for it.

Farke’s side are in contention for automatic promotion, so any further additions could prove quite useful in getting over the line in their bid for a Premier League return.

Full-back has been a problem area for Leeds this season, with Junior Firpo taking on the majority of minutes and only Isaac Schmidt proving a recognisable alternative.

The Whites moved into top spot in the table on Sunday night, and will return to action this Wednesday when they face Luton Town at home in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Competition to sign Svensson will be tough for Leeds

Given Liverpool are in the mix to sign Svensson, this could prove a very difficult deal to get over the line.

The left-back is clearly talented if he’s attracting this level of interest from across Europe, and that could come with a large price tag attached to his name.

It remains to be seen what kind of spending power Leeds will have at their disposal in January, but they may need up to eight figures to get this one done.

The Swede is an exciting prospect, and it would be a potentially smart signing, but it could prove tough to get done this winter.