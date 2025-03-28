Leeds United have added Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele to their summer transfer shortlist.

According to GiveMeSport, the Whites are set to turn their attention to the Ireland international this summer.

It was reported by The Telegraph in the January market that the Yorkshire outfit had an interest in the centre-back, but he moved to French club Strasbourg on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has made four appearances in Ligue 1 since signing for the club, having previously struggled for many minutes at the City Ground under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Andrew Omobamidele - Nottingham Forest league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 11 (8) 0 2024-25 0 0 As of March 28th

Leeds eye Omobamidele

It is understood that Omobamidele would be open to a move this summer, regardless of what division he’d be competing in.

It is also believed that any deal to sign the Irishman could cost less than £10 million, a significant mark-down on the fee paid by Nottingham Forest to sign him in 2023.

It was reported by Pink Un that his move to the Reds cost around £20 million, but he has been unable to make a mark at the Premier League club.

Daniel Farke is reportedly looking to strengthen his centre-back options this summer, no matter what league the team is competing in, with Omobamidele on the shortlist of targets.

Leeds are fighting for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, but there is currently a three-way tussle for the top two positions in the table with only eight games remaining.

It’s understood that Strasbourg have an option to buy clause as part of the player’s loan deal, but an Achilles injury has limited his game time and leaves it uncertain as to whether that clause will be triggered.

Leeds United’s promotion push

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table on goal difference, but are just two points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Farke’s team have eight games left to secure a top two finish and a return to the top flight.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a home clash against Swansea City on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Omobamidele deal could add strength and depth at Leeds

Omobamidele hasn’t been able to convince Nuno that he should be a key part of the Forest team, so it’s no surprise he’d be open to a move.

The defender does have Premier League experience, but hasn’t been able to develop and kick on as many hoped when he first broke through into the top flight with Norwich City when he was a teenager.

However, he is still only 22 and there is plenty of time for him to become a star, and working under someone like Farke might be what he needs.

Given Leeds’ lack of defensive options, and a potential price tag of less than £10 million, this could be a smart move to add strength and depth to the team next season at centre-back and right-back.