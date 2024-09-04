Leeds United's interest in Roland Sallai remained all the way up until transfer deadline day but the versatile SC Freiburg forward was never keen on the move to West Yorkshire.

That's according to German outlet BILD, who state that the player was not willing to drop into the Championship with Leeds, and he has instead decided to remain at Freiburg until at least January.

It was revealed in The Athletic via Adam Leventhal that Leeds were considering an approach for the forward before the deadline, but that they had not yet made a formal offer at that stage, with the player said to be keen on a move to Leeds this summer, according to Sacha Tovolieri

After initially being rebuffed by the Bundesliga club, Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post revealed via his newsletter that Sallai re-emerged as a target, explaining how the Hungarian international is a player the club likes, and he is firmly among the ‘list’ of players that the recruitment team were drawing up as they look to get a few deals done late on in the window.

GiveMeSport then reported that talks were underway regarding a fee of around £10 million, but Sacha Tovolieri believed a move is unlikely, and that there was growing pessimism at striking an agreement, which turned out to be the case.

Roland Sallai's career stats - per Transfermarkt (04/09/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Puskas AFC 49 3 6 Palermo (loan) 22 1 - APOEL 42 10 6 Freiburg 163 27 23 Hungary 52 13 9

Roland Sallai transfer reveal amid Leeds interest

Conflicting reports have emerged in recent days, with Tovolieri believing the move was unlikely as the two clubs were struggling to come to an agreement, and that pessimism was growing regarding a move to Leeds.

However, BILD (via Sport Witness) have now shared that the primary reason for a deal not being agreed was down to the player himself not wanting a move to the Championship with Leeds.

FLW sources have revealed that Leeds were offering the highest wages of any of the teams interested in Sallai, but that he wanted a move to a top-flight side. In the event that nothing materialised, he was happy to remain at Freiburg but was not keen on a move to France as he is not fluent in French as he is German or English.

Sallai could not be convinced of dropping down to the Championship. However, BILD report that his sale would have been ‘important’ for the German club’s balance sheet. That is because Sallai is entering the final year of his contract with Freiburg, and they were keen to cash in as opposed to losing him on a free transfer in less than 12 months.

Sallai was always likely to be an ambitious move, meaning that the signing would have represented outstanding pedigree and pulling power shown by the Whites, given his obvious proven quality and many Leeds fans will have been keen on the idea of adding someone who should be too good for the division that they are in.

It's unclear whether Sallai's stance will change between now and January, or if they will have to move onto other targets if they require further reinforcements to their forward line come the winter window.

Leeds United's attacking depth

His reputation and quality made him difficult to attain, and a player of his talents was always likely to have interest all across Europe if he is available. Sallai belongs in top-flight football, which complicates any move from Leeds, who cannot offer what others can, even if they can match what Ligue 1 teams in France could in wage terms.

Leeds should still have a devastating forward line for the level once again. They faced a second squad exodus in as many summers but did manage to save face by bringing in Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon in the closing stages of the window.

Brenden Aaronson is also in the mix as a returning player from loan, giving Leeds multiple options in attack again this year, despite losing Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville. The aforementioned duo of Solomon and Ramazani are hugely exciting signings for the Championship, but Rutter glued everything together in Leeds' attack last season.

In spite of fair investment elsewhere, Leeds still lack an out-and-out No.10 with a line-breaking creative passing ability. They have creativity from the likes of Solomon, Ramazani, Aaronson, and Willy Gnonto, but perhaps not to the same level as Rutter.